Latest ACC loss for Pitt stings more than others

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings' hope as he left Petersen Events Center on Wednesday night is all losses are created equal and affect the loser the same way.

If that's not true, though, Pitt might have a difficult time getting over its 72-68 defeat to N.C. State (14-7, 4-4) before a crowd of 2,566.

Pitt (8-13, 0-8) stretched its ACC losing streak to eight in the most discouraging way possible, building three 11-point leads in the second half — the last with 9 minutes, 6 seconds left in the game — before going through another in a long line of scoreless stretches and watching the opponent use it to win the game.

"Losing should never feel OK," Stallings said. "It doesn't matter if it's a close loss or a big loss.

Yet, he conceded this much: "There was a certain guy or two or three who were more dejected with this one. A loss is a loss, but we'll keep battling."

Pitt was in the lead from the 10-minute mark of the first half until Braxton Beverly's 3-pointer over a previously effective Pitt zone defense gave N.C. State a 68-66 lead with 2:49 left.

Pitt went scoreless from the 5:54 mark — when Kene Chukwuka made a layup to give Pitt a 66-57 lead — until Marcus Carr's ultimately meaningless layup with 10 seconds left. The Panthers, who committed 14 turnovers, solved N.C. State's full-court press for the most part, but lost their way when they moved across halfcourt.

"(The Wolfpack) were making a run offensively," Stallings said, "and our guys felt the pressure of the run. We jump out and take a couple of bad shots because we're going to fix this, instead of grinding it out.

"It's what young teams do."

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts tried not to blame the defeat on Pitt's youth, but he didn't stray far from that conclusion.

"We did know that they had some young players, and if we could stay close and inch away at it, I felt like they might get tight at the end. Now, I don't know if that happened, I just thought we made plays."

Pitt dropped to 0-8 in conference play for the first time since 1976-77, when it competed in the ECBL.

N.C. State, which defeated No. 4 Duke and No. 18 Clemson in consecutive games two weeks ago, tried 35 3-pointers and made only nine, but three of them came in a less than two-minute stretch late in the game. Stallings stayed with the zone, even though he prefers man-to-man defense, to neutralize N.C. State 7-foot center Omer Yurtseven, who scored 28 points Sunday against Miami. On Wednesday night, he was his team's high scorer with 16.

Pitt seemed to be in control when Jared Wilson-Frame scored the Panthers' first nine points of the second half to maintain and build upon its 43-33 halftime lead. The Panthers held that lead, thanks to a 13-0 run in the first half that erased an 11-point N.C. State lead and was Pitt's longest string of consecutive points this season.

Wilson-Frame finished with 22 points, the only Pitt player in double figures other than Shamiel Stevenson, who didn't start, but had 11. Freshman guard Parker Stewart, who had been Pitt's most productive scorer over the past several games, scored just two points on free throws and missed all six of his shots.

With the game on the line in the final two minutes, Wilson-Frame, who was 7 of 14 from the field and 3 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc, was out of the game. He did play 34 of the game's 40 minutes, but Stallings said he couldn't remember why Wilson-Frame on the bench.

But Wilson-Frame had an idea.

"I was being careless with the ball," he said. "There were certain shots I could have made a better play. That definitely contributed to it.

"That's something I can't do for my team. I have to make sure I'm solid for my team. When I get away from that, that's when I should come out of the game."

