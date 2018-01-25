Pitt football lands New Jersey defensive end for its Class of 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Defensive end Kaymar Mimes was on his way to Long Branch (N.J.) High School where he'll take his mid-terms Thursday morning, but he stopped long enough to confirm he has pledged to join Pitt's recruiting class of 2018.

Mimes, 6-foot-5, 231 pounds, is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com -- just like Pitt's entire class. He is ranked 31st overall in New Jersey.

Mimes plans to sign a letter of intent next month.

Pitt has three defensive ends in its class, including John Morgan of Hyattsville, Md., and Thomas Jefferson's Noah Palmer.

With wide receiver Taysir Mack, who is transferring from Indiana and must sit out the 2018 season, Pitt has 18 players in its latest class, 10 on defense, eight on offense. Rivals rates Pitt's class, with Mimes, 46th in the nation (eighth in the ACC).

Mimes joins quarterback Nick Patti as the only Pitt recruits from New Jersey.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.