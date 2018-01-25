Ex-Pitt star Larry Harris knows what 0-8 feels like

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

By the time Pitt fell to 0-8 in the ACC after its loss to N.C. State, Larry Harris was sound asleep.

“I'm getting old,” said Harris, 63. “I can't stay up like I used to.”

But Harris, the third-leading scorer in Pitt history with 1,914 points, saw most of the game Wednesday night. He knows the feeling of defeat all too well after having played on the most recent Pitt team to lose its first eight conference games.

Not so recent, actually. It was the 1976-77 season, and Pitt finished 6-21 that year.

Harris, who's in the automobile business in Raleigh, N.C., after a 27-year coaching career, has a message for the current Pitt players.

“The thing they have to do is continue to go to practice and work as hard as they can to improve,” he said. “We just kept working. I don't think it was our effort. Coach (Tim) Grgurich wouldn't let us do anything but play hard.”

Recovery from 0-8 is possible, and Harris has documented proof. Some cases just take longer than others.

The Panthers did win a conference game in 1977 in what was called the Eastern Collegiate Basketball League, renamed the Eastern 8 a year later.

There are a couple of similarities between that team and the one that will play Syracuse on Saturday at the Petersen Events Center.

Grgurich, like Kevin Stallings, was in his second season at Pitt after replacing a successful coach (Buzz Ridl). Stallings, of course, stepped into Jamie Dixon's shoes.

The '77 team also had several players leave in the offseason, creating a situation not unlike what Stallings is experiencing.

“Sometimes, you get better with minuses,” Harris said.

Pitt doesn't want to wait until the end of the season to win a game, however. In '77, Pitt didn't win until the last game of the regular season, beating Duquesne, 64-56, at the Civic Arena. It was the last game the Dukes' Norm Nixon played in Pittsburgh.

The bad times didn't last.

A year later, Sam Clancy arrived from Fifth Avenue High School, and everything changed. Clancy, now the coordinator of Pitt's Varsity Letter Club, averaged a double-double for his career (14.4 points, 11.6 rebounds). For the next four years, Pitt averaged 17.5 victories per season.

Pitt won 16 games in 1977-78 — Harris' senior year — and was Eastern 8 Tournament runner-up in 1979. The Panthers earned an NIT berth in 1980 and went to the NCAA Tournament in '81, beating Idaho in overtime before losing 74-57 to North Carolina. The Tar Heels played and lost in the NCAA championship game that year.

As an assistant at N.C. State in 1997, Harris was with the Wolfpack when they started 0-8, but they still reached the final of the ACC Tournament, losing to North Carolina.

Harris, also a former Duquesne assistant, follows Pitt from Raleigh.

“Pitt still is dear to my heart,” he said.

He also has seen Stallings' work up close. Stallings' Vanderbilt team eliminated N.C. State from the 2004 NCAA Tournament in the second round.

“I know he's a good coach,” Harris said. “I know he does the right things.”

