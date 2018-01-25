Pitt goes retro for Syracuse game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt basketball is going retro for its game Saturday against Syracuse at Petersen Events Center.

The team will wear new white retro jerseys with blue numbers and gold trim. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.

It's also reunion weekend at Pitt with former Pitt greats Sam Clancy, Jerome Lane, Calvin Sheffield and Charles Smith among a long list of returning letterwinners who have been invited to the game and a pregame luncheon. They also will be introduced at halftime.

Pitt will pay homage to several former Pitt standouts with retro shooting shirts featuring names and numbers of past greats, plus the late-1990s Panther claw marks on the side of the shirts.

“Pitt basketball has a rich and storied tradition,” assistant coach Dan Cage said. “We wanted to pay tribute to the history of the program, and we decided to create special shooting shirts for this game as a small way to do that. It will be great to have players who built the foundation of Pitt basketball back for the game Saturday.”

The first 5,000 fans will receive a replica Charles Smith jersey rally towel. Members of the Oakland Zoo will receive a retro-themed white T-shirt.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.