Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt goes retro for Syracuse game

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 5:36 p.m.

Pitt basketball is going retro for its game Saturday against Syracuse at Petersen Events Center.

The team will wear new white retro jerseys with blue numbers and gold trim. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.

It's also reunion weekend at Pitt with former Pitt greats Sam Clancy, Jerome Lane, Calvin Sheffield and Charles Smith among a long list of returning letterwinners who have been invited to the game and a pregame luncheon. They also will be introduced at halftime.

Pitt will pay homage to several former Pitt standouts with retro shooting shirts featuring names and numbers of past greats, plus the late-1990s Panther claw marks on the side of the shirts.

“Pitt basketball has a rich and storied tradition,” assistant coach Dan Cage said. “We wanted to pay tribute to the history of the program, and we decided to create special shooting shirts for this game as a small way to do that. It will be great to have players who built the foundation of Pitt basketball back for the game Saturday.”

The first 5,000 fans will receive a replica Charles Smith jersey rally towel. Members of the Oakland Zoo will receive a retro-themed white T-shirt.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.