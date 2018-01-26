Pitt ready to rinse out bad taste of N.C. State loss

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Breakdown: Over the previous three seasons, Pitt owns a 6-1 record against Syracuse. ... The Orange haven't won at Petersen Events Center since Feb. 2, 2014. ... Ryan Luther has played in only 10 games, but he leads the team in offensive rebounds (36), 11 more than runner-up Terrell Brown. ... Luther is second in overall rebounding (101), six behind Shamiel Stevenson.

Sleep is a rare gift for Kevin Stallings on the nights Pitt loses.

So, before you start criticizing his offense, defense and way he ties his tie, know this about Pitt's coach and his feelings after the 72-68 loss to N.C. State on Wednesday night:

Fans can't put any more pressure on him than he puts on himself.

“There was one play call that I made,” Stallings said, “I wanted to take a ball bat to my head on it. I'm pretty hard on me.”

Pitt (8-13, 0-8 ACC) will try to avoid its worst all-time start to a conference season when it meets Syracuse at 4 p.m. Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

The game is crucial for a team starving for its first victory because it's the last at home until Feb. 11 against Louisville.

In between, it's Miami, North Carolina and Clemson on the road (combined record, 49-10).

The day after the loss to N.C. State, in which Pitt couldn't handle an 11-point lead in the second half, Stallings was asked how he's doing. With most of their lives ahead of them, players can recover and easily move on to the next challenge. Adults often have trouble doing the same.

Stallings said he didn't sleep well after the game and didn't feel great later in the day Thursday.

“I look like crap, and I feel worse,” he said. “I've struggled my whole career the day after losses.”

Luckily for him, there's practice.

“Usually, the only thing that gets me back centered is going to practice and getting with the guys and having that practice time when you can catch their enthusiasm,” he said.

He left practice with a good feeling about his players' ability to shove aside another disappointing game. He also sees a high level of desire, best displayed Wednesday night by freshman point guard Marcus Carr, who was shooting in the gym an hour after the game.

“You have a high level of confidence when you know there's a high level of character,” Stallings said.

But he added, “You probably don't know how they will bounce back until you see the next game.”

Stallings doesn't want his players accepting defeat, but he was encouraged by the way the game (most of it, anyway) unfolded. Pitt led for 27 minutes, 29 seconds with a margin as dominant as 15 points in the first half.

“If we were going to lose, I'm glad at least we showed the signs that we were capable of winning,” he said.

But that aspect of it was most discouraging to freshman guard Parker Stewart.

“We handed it to them at the end,” said Parker, who had two points after scoring in double digits in seven of the previous eight games. “It hurt, and I think it actually hurt a lot compared to the other ones. We felt like we had them the whole game.”

Perhaps the timing of the game with Syracuse (14-6, 3-4) works in Pitt's favor, with the Orange coming to town only 11 days after they defeated Pitt, 59-45, at the Carrier Dome.

Stallings knows why his zone defense didn't work at times in that game, and he spent the past two days trying to fix it.

He also knows Pitt trailed by only two points with 9:47 left. At least they are competing.

But that's not the same as winning.

In Pitt's 21 games, everyone has received significant playing time, so inexperience is no longer an excuse.

Meanwhile, Stallings tries to show patience and retain hope even if others outside the program can't.

“We have good players. We have more good players coming in behind these guys,” he said.

“You can look at it and complain and be dismayed. What I choose to do is I think we're in the process of building something that could be really good.”

It's good he feels that way. It would better if his feelings led to tangible results.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.