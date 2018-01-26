Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt football players show warm heart at 'ice house' fundraiser

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 8:06 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Temperatures dropped into the teens Friday morning in Downtown Pittsburgh, but Pitt freshman wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis insisted, "I'm not really cold."

So said the Fort Myers, Fla., native who had been sitting at a table made of ice.

Actually, the weather was the least of his concerns as he joined 10 of his teammates — four of them from Florida — in a house made of 140 blocks of ice (300 pounds each) in the Dollar Energy Fund's "Cool Down For Warmth" project in Market Square.

Players spent an hour in the ice house, raising money to help families who are without home heating during the winter months.

Jody Robertson, director of communications for the Dollar Energy Fund, said the effort, to date, has raised $161,994 through several initiatives, including matching funds from utility partners. She said the money will help 465 families pay their heating bills.

Coach Pat Narduzzi, who had been out of town but returned just before midnight Thursday, showed up at the ice house at 8 a.m.

Narduzzi said he knows what it's like to be cold. When he was a student at Rhode Island, he lived during the winter in a beach house without insulation.

The Dollar Energy Fund cause means a lot to Narduzzi, but he said, "We never make (attending charity events) mandatory. It's guys who want to give back."

Jacques-Louis is one of the team's best examples.

When he visited Pitt's campus before signing his letter of intent, he walked into Heinz Chapel, pulled a $5 bill from his pocket and dropped it into a basket.

"That's always been my thing, to help people," he said. "Because that's just the way the world should be. As football players, we get a lot, so we should always try to give to people.

"When they said something about volunteering, I said, 'I'm coming, regardless (of the weather).' My mom just raised me that way."

Other players who spent time in the ice house included Floridians Rashad Weaver, Ra-Ra Lopes and Albert Tucker, plus Darrin Hall, Rimoni Dorsey, Jake Kradel, Cam Bright, Rob Boatright, Patrick Jones and Elias Reynolds.

"It's always important anytime our guys are together," Narduzzi said. "It's not just about football. There's a life out there.

"Some people want to make it all about wins and losses. But, to me, our guys are winning. They're 12-0 today, and I think that's important."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

Pitt football player Darrin Hall sits in a house of ice during a fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2018.
Pitt football player Darrin Hall sits in a house of ice during a fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2018.
Pitt football players, from left, Albert Tucker, Cam Bright and Darrin Hall at an ice house fundaiser on Jan. 26, 2018.
Pitt football players, from left, Albert Tucker, Cam Bright and Darrin Hall at an ice house fundaiser on Jan. 26, 2018.
Pitt football player Rimoni Dorsey at an 'icehouse' fundraiser on Jan. 26, 2018.
Pitt football player Rimoni Dorsey at an 'icehouse' fundraiser on Jan. 26, 2018.
