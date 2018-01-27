Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

New lows for Pitt offense in loss to Syracuse

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 6:12 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Anyone who follows the Pitt basketball team knows the players listen attentively to their coaches in practice and play hard in games.

Coach Kevin Stallings repeats those platitudes after most losses and even concedes perhaps people are getting tired of hearing them.

Trying to win is the least any coach can ask of his team. It's the losses that matter, and Syracuse threw another one on Pitt's growing pile Saturday, 60-55, before 7,033 — the second-biggest crowd for an ACC game this season — at Petersen Events Center.

It was the second consecutive home loss by single digits and the fourth in row in which the Panthers beat the point spread. Syracuse was an eight-point favorite.

"But you're in the business to win," Stallings said. "We play the games to win. We're not playing to get close.

"We don't ever take any consolation in losing."

The loss was the ninth in a row for the Panthers (8-14, 0-9 ACC), who haven't won since Dec. 22 while setting a program record for consecutive defeats at the outset of a conference season.

The details of the loss are relatively meaningless when judged against the big picture, but there were signs that players haven't lost interest.

• Pitt led by eight in the first half and had the score tied, 40-40, with 9 minutes, 10 seconds left in the game.

That's when Syracuse ran off seven consecutive points that ended any question about who would win. With the game on the line, Pitt had a nearly three-minute scoring drought after one of nine minutes in the first half.

• Jared Wilson-Frame recorded his first career double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. But after making his first five shots, he missed 16 of his next 18.

• Stallings pointed out Pitt finished with a season-high nine blocks, six by freshman center Terrell Brown. But Syracuse blocked 11 Pitt shots, countering what looked like an aggressive approach to offense.

• Freshman point guard Marcus Carr, who took extra shooting practice an hour after the loss to N.C. State on Wednesday night, scored 16 points and hit his first 3-pointers (two) in six games. He also set a freshman record for assists (12), breaking a record held since 2000 by Brandin Knight. But here's the problem: The rest of the team had two assists.

When talking numbers, you can't ignore the dirty, little truth about the game. Pitt's inaccurate shot-making, even when the shooter found an opening in Syracuse's 2-3 zone or got near the rim, was hard to believe. Pitt had its worst shooting percentage of the season (27.7, 18 for a season-high 65).

"It was phenomenal to me, not in a good way, how many times we got great looks after we got (Carr) the ball that we didn't score," Stallings said. "He could have had 20 assists.

"That the way it goes sometimes."

Carr used basic reasoning to break down the game.

"We had good open looks and some of them fell and some of them didn't," he said. "Most of them didn't. That's pretty much why we lost."

The historic depths to which the program has fallen brought the inevitable question for Stallings: What does the administration think?

Stallings said there have been few conversations between him and his bosses, which isn't unusual in the middle of the season.

"They let me do my job," he said. "We have conversations, of course, but we're going to continue to go out there and fight every day in practice and compete, hopefully, on game night.

"When there needs to be a conversation, there will be a conversation. Right now, what I need is to help my players more. I spend my waking hours trying to do the best I can to help them. Hopefully, we'll knock the door down here soon because (the players) deserve it."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

Pitt's Kene Chukwuka blocks the shot of Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Kene Chukwuka blocks the shot of Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Jared Wilson-Frame steals the ball from Syracuse's Oshae Brissett in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Jared Wilson-Frame steals the ball from Syracuse's Oshae Brissett in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Jared Wilson-Frame hits a shot against Syracuse in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Jared Wilson-Frame hits a shot against Syracuse in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Syracuse's Tyus Battle steals a pass intended for Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Syracuse's Tyus Battle steals a pass intended for Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Syracuse's Bourama Sidbe (l) and Tyus Battle defend on Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Syracuse's Bourama Sidbe (l) and Tyus Battle defend on Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Marcus Carr fights for a rebound with Syracuse's Bourama Sidbe in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Marcus Carr fights for a rebound with Syracuse's Bourama Sidbe in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Terrell Brown blocks the shot of Syracuse's Oshae Brissett in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Terrell Brown blocks the shot of Syracuse's Oshae Brissett in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Terrell Brown fights for a loose ball with Syracuse's Oshae Brissett in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Terrell Brown fights for a loose ball with Syracuse's Oshae Brissett in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at Petersen Events Center.
Syracuse's Oshae Brissett scores past Pitt's Terrell Brown and Jared Wilson-Frame in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Syracuse's Oshae Brissett scores past Pitt's Terrell Brown and Jared Wilson-Frame in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj blocks the shot of Terrell Brown in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj blocks the shot of Terrell Brown in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Syracuse's Bourama Sidbe and Tyus Battle defend on Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Syracuse's Bourama Sidbe and Tyus Battle defend on Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Terrell Brown fights for a rebound with Syracuse's Oshae Brissett in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Terrell Brown fights for a rebound with Syracuse's Oshae Brissett in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings has words for the referre while playing Syracuse in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings has words for the referre while playing Syracuse in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Syracuse's Tyus Battle scores past Pitt's Marcus Carr in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Syracuse's Tyus Battle scores past Pitt's Marcus Carr in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Terrell Brown blocks the shot of Syracuse's Oshae Brissett in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Terrell Brown blocks the shot of Syracuse's Oshae Brissett in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Terrell Brown dunks on Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Terrell Brown dunks on Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Terrell Brown dunks on Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Terrell Brown dunks on Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Marcus Carr scores between Syracuse's Tyus Battle and Howard Washington in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Marcus Carr scores between Syracuse's Tyus Battle and Howard Washington in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Marcus Carr fights for a rebound with Syracuse's Bourama Sidbe in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Marcus Carr fights for a rebound with Syracuse's Bourama Sidbe in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Syracuse's Oshae Brissett and Pas hal Chukwu defend on Pitt's Jared Wilson-Frame in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Syracuse's Oshae Brissett and Pas hal Chukwu defend on Pitt's Jared Wilson-Frame in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.