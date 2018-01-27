New lows for Pitt offense in loss to Syracuse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anyone who follows the Pitt basketball team knows the players listen attentively to their coaches in practice and play hard in games.

Coach Kevin Stallings repeats those platitudes after most losses and even concedes perhaps people are getting tired of hearing them.

Trying to win is the least any coach can ask of his team. It's the losses that matter, and Syracuse threw another one on Pitt's growing pile Saturday, 60-55, before 7,033 — the second-biggest crowd for an ACC game this season — at Petersen Events Center.

It was the second consecutive home loss by single digits and the fourth in row in which the Panthers beat the point spread. Syracuse was an eight-point favorite.

"But you're in the business to win," Stallings said. "We play the games to win. We're not playing to get close.

"We don't ever take any consolation in losing."

The loss was the ninth in a row for the Panthers (8-14, 0-9 ACC), who haven't won since Dec. 22 while setting a program record for consecutive defeats at the outset of a conference season.

The details of the loss are relatively meaningless when judged against the big picture, but there were signs that players haven't lost interest.

• Pitt led by eight in the first half and had the score tied, 40-40, with 9 minutes, 10 seconds left in the game.

That's when Syracuse ran off seven consecutive points that ended any question about who would win. With the game on the line, Pitt had a nearly three-minute scoring drought after one of nine minutes in the first half.

• Jared Wilson-Frame recorded his first career double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. But after making his first five shots, he missed 16 of his next 18.

• Stallings pointed out Pitt finished with a season-high nine blocks, six by freshman center Terrell Brown. But Syracuse blocked 11 Pitt shots, countering what looked like an aggressive approach to offense.

• Freshman point guard Marcus Carr, who took extra shooting practice an hour after the loss to N.C. State on Wednesday night, scored 16 points and hit his first 3-pointers (two) in six games. He also set a freshman record for assists (12), breaking a record held since 2000 by Brandin Knight. But here's the problem: The rest of the team had two assists.

When talking numbers, you can't ignore the dirty, little truth about the game. Pitt's inaccurate shot-making, even when the shooter found an opening in Syracuse's 2-3 zone or got near the rim, was hard to believe. Pitt had its worst shooting percentage of the season (27.7, 18 for a season-high 65).

"It was phenomenal to me, not in a good way, how many times we got great looks after we got (Carr) the ball that we didn't score," Stallings said. "He could have had 20 assists.

"That the way it goes sometimes."

Carr used basic reasoning to break down the game.

"We had good open looks and some of them fell and some of them didn't," he said. "Most of them didn't. That's pretty much why we lost."

The historic depths to which the program has fallen brought the inevitable question for Stallings: What does the administration think?

Stallings said there have been few conversations between him and his bosses, which isn't unusual in the middle of the season.

"They let me do my job," he said. "We have conversations, of course, but we're going to continue to go out there and fight every day in practice and compete, hopefully, on game night.

"When there needs to be a conversation, there will be a conversation. Right now, what I need is to help my players more. I spend my waking hours trying to do the best I can to help them. Hopefully, we'll knock the door down here soon because (the players) deserve it."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.