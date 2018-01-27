Pitt great Smith calls Panthers' losing streak 'tough to watch'

Pitt all-time leading scorer Charles Smith received a hero's homecoming, with a rousing ovation from the Petersen Events Center crowd at halftime of Saturday's ACC game against Syracuse.

“It's an honor,” said Smith, who set school records for points (2,045) and blocked shots (364) while starring at Pitt from 1984-88, when the Panthers played in the Big East and at Fitzgerald Field House. “I always enjoy coming back to the university and seeing a lot of the fans who were here 30, 40 years ago. The university has grown so much. It's so different. This Petersen Center is just phenomenal.”

But the two-time All-American and former Big East player of the year winced as he watched the Panthers sink to an all-time program low by losing their ninth consecutive conference game in a 60-55 loss to the Orange. Pitt (8-14, 0-9) hasn't won since beating Towson on Dec. 22.

“It's tough that they're losing – and I know the fans struggle with that – but they're going to have to deal with that for a little while,” said Smith, whose No. 32 is one of four retired jerseys at Pitt. “You've got a new coach that came in, and a lot of players left because of that. It's just a rebuilding program. … It's a little tough to watch.”

