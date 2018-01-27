Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt great Smith calls Panthers' losing streak 'tough to watch'

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 7:45 p.m.
Pitt's Marcus Carr scores between Syracuse's Tyus Battle and Howard Washington in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Marcus Carr scores between Syracuse's Tyus Battle and Howard Washington in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 11 hours ago

Pitt all-time leading scorer Charles Smith received a hero's homecoming, with a rousing ovation from the Petersen Events Center crowd at halftime of Saturday's ACC game against Syracuse.

“It's an honor,” said Smith, who set school records for points (2,045) and blocked shots (364) while starring at Pitt from 1984-88, when the Panthers played in the Big East and at Fitzgerald Field House. “I always enjoy coming back to the university and seeing a lot of the fans who were here 30, 40 years ago. The university has grown so much. It's so different. This Petersen Center is just phenomenal.”

But the two-time All-American and former Big East player of the year winced as he watched the Panthers sink to an all-time program low by losing their ninth consecutive conference game in a 60-55 loss to the Orange. Pitt (8-14, 0-9) hasn't won since beating Towson on Dec. 22.

“It's tough that they're losing – and I know the fans struggle with that – but they're going to have to deal with that for a little while,” said Smith, whose No. 32 is one of four retired jerseys at Pitt. “You've got a new coach that came in, and a lot of players left because of that. It's just a rebuilding program. … It's a little tough to watch.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.