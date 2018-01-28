Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt wrestling All-American, former longtime coach Rande Stottlemyer dies

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 1:42 p.m.

Rande Stottlemyer, whose association with Pitt wrestling spanned nearly four decades as a three-time All-American and coach, died Sunday, his family announced. Stottlemyer was 62.

Stottlemyer, who retired in 2013 following 34 years as the winningest coach in Pitt wrestling history, wrestled at Pitt from 1974-78. Following his 1978 graduation, he served Pitt as an assistant coach for a year before taking over as head coach in 1979.

As a coach, he compiled a record of 304-231-12 and produced 56 Eastern Wrestling League individual champions, 33 All-Americans and three national champions. He also was selected the EWL Coach of the Year five times.

Not many coaches go out on top, but Stottlemyer did. His final four years as Pitt's coach rank among the program's finest. During that span, the Panthers won three EWL regular-season championships (2010, '11, '12) and three EWL Tournament titles (2011, '12, '13). Pitt placed 15th in the nation in each of his final two seasons as coach.

First-year Pitt coach Keith Gavin competed under Stottlemyer from 2004-08. He punctuated his collegiate career with a 33-0 record as a senior and won the 174-pound NCAA championship.

“Coach Stottlemyer gave me an opportunity of a lifetime by bringing me to Pitt,” Gavin said in a statement. “He never gave up on me when a lot of other coaches probably would have, and for that I am forever grateful.

“His impact goes beyond teaching wrestling. I find myself still using his sayings not only with our student-athletes, but with my own kids as well. He was known for his integrity and how he treated people. He was truly one of the best people I ever knew.”

A native of Hermitage, Stottlemyer was a standout wrestler at Hickory High School, where he was a PIAA runner-up and two-time Junior National Freestyle wrestling champion.

At Pitt, Stottlemyer compiled a career record of 68-16-2, ascended to team captain and won the 1976 EWL 134-pound title.

Stottlemyer's many recognitions include selection to the EWL Hall of Fame and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame's Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Ferguson Funeral Home in Belle Vernon. There will be an additional visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by an 11 a.m. Celebration of Life Service, at The Bible Chapel, 300 Gallery Drive, in McMurray.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

