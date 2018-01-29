Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Improved rebounding, defense gives Pitt hope as tough ACC stretch looms

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 7:27 p.m.
Pitt's Terrell Brown dunks on Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Terrell Brown dunks on Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj in the second half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Marcus Carr scores between Syracuse's Tyus Battle and Howard Washington in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Marcus Carr scores between Syracuse's Tyus Battle and Howard Washington in the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 21 hours ago

Determining the extent of Pitt's recent improvement is difficult to gauge, other than this:

Kevin Stallings says so.

And, in one way, he's right.

Pitt (8-14, 0-9) still is winless in the ACC, but the margin of defeat was reduced from 20.7 points in the first seven games to 4.5 last week. That doesn't change the outcomes, but, you know, small victories.

Through it all, Stallings' mood hasn't changed. He remains calm (big props for that, coach), reserved and hopeful.

He said the players haven't become defiant toward their critics. There's more belief than defiance.

“I would call it they've continued to stick together,” he said. “Continued to be coachable. They still believe if we play like we're capable of playing for a 40-minute period, we can win some games.

“That's what's important, that they stay encouraged and positive about themselves.”

Here are three ways Pitt finally can win a game:

Better ball care

Doesn't matter if you're talking ACC games or all games, Pitt is last in the conference in turnover margin (minus-3.45 per game overall, minus-4.33 in nine conference games).

But there were two encouraging signs in Saturday's 60-55 loss to Syracuse.

• Freshman point guard Marcus Carr hit double figures in assists (12), is ninth in the conference with 4.1 per game and has the same total as Duke senior Grayson Allen (91) before the Blue Devils' game Monday. The young guy is figuring things out.

• Pitt only committed one turnover in the second half against Syracuse. That's significant because the Orange lead the ACC in steals (8.3 per game).

Tougher defense

Stallings meant it when he said, “Our defense has continued to get a little better.”

The only evidence, however, are the two Syracuse games in which the Orange scored 59 and 60 points. The real test will be an upcoming stretch of three consecutive road games.

Speaking of freshmen getting it, how about the game center Terrell Brown had Saturday? He blocked six shots, and his teammates added three more.

In recent years, Pitt teams have needed rim presence. Maybe Brown can provide it.

Then, there's this: Syracuse shot only 22.2 percent in the first half. Nice, but Pitt still trailed by two at intermission. That's kind of what makes winless teams winless.

Offensive rebounding

This comes down to effort, and Pitt hasn't come up short in that area.

Pitt had more offensive rebounds than Syracuse (16-14), and that's with a sub-standard game from muscular Shamiel Stevenson.

Stevenson is second among active Pitt players with 21. Brown has 28. Ryan Luther still leads the team with 36, and he has missed the past 12 games.

None of this means Pitt will beat Miami on Wednesday in South Beach, or anyone, for that matter. Visits to No. 19 North Carolina and No. 20 Clemson are next on the schedule.

But the games have been competitive and the players do not appear worn down by the losing.

Being able to maintain that look through the end of the season would be a trick that, perhaps, only a magician is able to accomplish.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.