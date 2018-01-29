Improved rebounding, defense gives Pitt hope as tough ACC stretch looms

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Determining the extent of Pitt's recent improvement is difficult to gauge, other than this:

Kevin Stallings says so.

And, in one way, he's right.

Pitt (8-14, 0-9) still is winless in the ACC, but the margin of defeat was reduced from 20.7 points in the first seven games to 4.5 last week. That doesn't change the outcomes, but, you know, small victories.

Through it all, Stallings' mood hasn't changed. He remains calm (big props for that, coach), reserved and hopeful.

He said the players haven't become defiant toward their critics. There's more belief than defiance.

“I would call it they've continued to stick together,” he said. “Continued to be coachable. They still believe if we play like we're capable of playing for a 40-minute period, we can win some games.

“That's what's important, that they stay encouraged and positive about themselves.”

Here are three ways Pitt finally can win a game:

Better ball care

Doesn't matter if you're talking ACC games or all games, Pitt is last in the conference in turnover margin (minus-3.45 per game overall, minus-4.33 in nine conference games).

But there were two encouraging signs in Saturday's 60-55 loss to Syracuse.

• Freshman point guard Marcus Carr hit double figures in assists (12), is ninth in the conference with 4.1 per game and has the same total as Duke senior Grayson Allen (91) before the Blue Devils' game Monday. The young guy is figuring things out.

• Pitt only committed one turnover in the second half against Syracuse. That's significant because the Orange lead the ACC in steals (8.3 per game).

Tougher defense

Stallings meant it when he said, “Our defense has continued to get a little better.”

The only evidence, however, are the two Syracuse games in which the Orange scored 59 and 60 points. The real test will be an upcoming stretch of three consecutive road games.

Speaking of freshmen getting it, how about the game center Terrell Brown had Saturday? He blocked six shots, and his teammates added three more.

In recent years, Pitt teams have needed rim presence. Maybe Brown can provide it.

Then, there's this: Syracuse shot only 22.2 percent in the first half. Nice, but Pitt still trailed by two at intermission. That's kind of what makes winless teams winless.

Offensive rebounding

This comes down to effort, and Pitt hasn't come up short in that area.

Pitt had more offensive rebounds than Syracuse (16-14), and that's with a sub-standard game from muscular Shamiel Stevenson.

Stevenson is second among active Pitt players with 21. Brown has 28. Ryan Luther still leads the team with 36, and he has missed the past 12 games.

None of this means Pitt will beat Miami on Wednesday in South Beach, or anyone, for that matter. Visits to No. 19 North Carolina and No. 20 Clemson are next on the schedule.

But the games have been competitive and the players do not appear worn down by the losing.

Being able to maintain that look through the end of the season would be a trick that, perhaps, only a magician is able to accomplish.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.