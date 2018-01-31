Pitt football notebook: Gilbert decides to transfer
Defensive tackle Zack Gilbert, who signed with Pitt in 2016 but never played after doctors discovered he had a cardiac condition, decided he will transfer.
He is the son of former Pitt star and Aliquippa product Sean Gilbert.
Zack Gilbert thanked Pitt in a tweet.
I wanna say Thank You to The Pitt community.I'm looking forward to what God has in store for me next✊ ✊ pic.twitter.com/eC1lPUX1pH— Gilbert Jr. (@ZackAttack_715) January 31, 2018
Alaimo to UCLA
Tight end Matt Alaimo of Montvale, N.J., who originally committed to Pitt but never signed a letter of intent, made a verbal pledge to UCLA.
Alaimo attends the same high school (St. Joseph Regional) as Pitt quarterback recruit Nick Patti, who signed in December.
COMMITTED!!! #GoBruins #4sUp pic.twitter.com/84K4FobBlD— Matt Alaimo (@Matt_Alaimo) January 31, 2018
