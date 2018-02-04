Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Cam, not Kham: Pitt's Kevin Stallings avoids questions about former player

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
Head coach Kevin Stallings of the Pittsburgh Panthers directs his team against the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at the Dean Smith Center on February 3, 2018 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Head coach Kevin Stallings of the Pittsburgh Panthers directs his team against the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at the Dean Smith Center on February 3, 2018 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson and Pittsburgh's Khameron Davis (13) reach for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. North Carolina won 96-65. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson and Pittsburgh's Khameron Davis (13) reach for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. North Carolina won 96-65. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Cameron Johnson #13 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks against the Pittsburgh Panthers during their game at the Dean Smith Center on February 3, 2018 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Cameron Johnson #13 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks against the Pittsburgh Panthers during their game at the Dean Smith Center on February 3, 2018 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson drives past Pittsburgh's Khameron Davis (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson drives past Pittsburgh's Khameron Davis (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Updated 15 minutes ago

It was surprising and out of character for Kevin Stallings, the normally open and accommodating Pitt coach, to start talking about Khameron Davis when a reporter asked him about “Cam” after a 96-65 loss at North Carolina on Sunday.

The reporter meant former Pitt player, current-Tar Heel Cameron Johnson when he asked Stallings if he felt “any emotions seeing Cam out there in another uniform.”

“Yeah, I wanted Kham Davis to play better,” said Stallings of his freshman guard, avoiding the question.

Later, when another reporter made it clear her question was about Cameron Johnson, Stallings again didn't answer.

“I don't like to comment on other people's players,” he said. “Ask Roy (Williams, North Carolina's coach) about how he played. I couldn't tell you. I was worried about my guys.”

He said he told Johnson, “Good game” after the game.

The issue of Johnson transferring from Pitt to North Carolina last year, which Pitt initially tried to block before relenting when the NCAA stepped in, does not sit well with Stallings.

The loss to North Carolina was Pitt's 11th in a row — a school record — and Johnson contributed by scoring 14 points. If Johnson had stayed and Ryan Luther had not suffered a season-ending foot injury, Pitt's season might be playing out differently.

But the 31-point loss to North Carolina was the second-worst of the season for Pitt (8-16, 0-11 ACC).

“I haven't been disappointed too much lately with my team,” he said. “I'm a little disappointed (Saturday night). I didn't think that we, particularly on the defensive end, I didn't think we competed like we have to and we know we need to.”

Johnson, who had strong family ties to Pitt even before he was recruited there by former coach Jamie Dixon, said he understands how Stallings feels about his situation.

“I'm sure he's focused on his team. He's not focused on me,” he said. “For him to not want to answer that question, I understand. I'm not on his team anymore.

“I tried not to look at this game any different. You know what I mean? Obviously, you're going to feel some things when you play against your former team.

“I spent three years there. I grew up in Pittsburgh. My dad played at Pitt. My mom went to nursing school there, and my brother is still doing research for the university, so obviously, I have a pretty strong connection there.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me