Pitt lands another 3-star cornerback

No position is more important and tougher to play in Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi's defensive scheme than cornerback, where players often are placed in one-on-one matchups.

In an attempt to keep that position well-stocked, Narduzzi landed another high school cornerback Sunday when Erick Hallett of Cypress, Texas, tweeted his intentions to enroll.

All the glory to the man above pic.twitter.com/6q56S0RgNK — E.P.H II (@Erick_Hallett4) February 4, 2018

That makes four in the Class of 2018 who will be secured Wednesday on the second of two national signing days.

The other three — V'Lique Carter of West Palm Beach, Fla., Marquis Williams of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Judson Tallandier of Hyattsville, Md. — signed letters of intent in December.

Hallett, 5-11, 175 pounds, is rated a three-star prospect and the 78th cornerback in the class of 2018 by Rivals.com. Pitt's class that includes 18 players — all three-stars — is ranked No. 43 in the nation by Rivals.

Hallett will join Pitt's large cornerback group that loses starter and third-team All-ACC selection Avonte Maddox but returns senior Phillipie Motley, junior Dane Jackson and sophomores Therran Coleman, Damarri Mathis and Jason Pinnock.

