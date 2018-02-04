Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt lands another 3-star cornerback

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 3:39 p.m.

Updated 50 minutes ago

No position is more important and tougher to play in Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi's defensive scheme than cornerback, where players often are placed in one-on-one matchups.

In an attempt to keep that position well-stocked, Narduzzi landed another high school cornerback Sunday when Erick Hallett of Cypress, Texas, tweeted his intentions to enroll.

That makes four in the Class of 2018 who will be secured Wednesday on the second of two national signing days.

The other three — V'Lique Carter of West Palm Beach, Fla., Marquis Williams of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Judson Tallandier of Hyattsville, Md. — signed letters of intent in December.

Hallett, 5-11, 175 pounds, is rated a three-star prospect and the 78th cornerback in the class of 2018 by Rivals.com. Pitt's class that includes 18 players — all three-stars — is ranked No. 43 in the nation by Rivals.

Hallett will join Pitt's large cornerback group that loses starter and third-team All-ACC selection Avonte Maddox but returns senior Phillipie Motley, junior Dane Jackson and sophomores Therran Coleman, Damarri Mathis and Jason Pinnock.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

