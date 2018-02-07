Pitt signs four-star running back Mychale Salahuddin on letter-of-intent day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

✍️ #H2P #L1TS8URGH pic.twitter.com/IyTK1jcxIo — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) February 7, 2018

Four-star running back Mychale Salahuddin, the No. 1 prospect in Washington D.C., according to Rivals.com. chose Pitt today to close out the Panthers February signing period.

The 5-foot-11, 205 pound back chose Pitt over Syracuse and USC, who he had comitted to in the summer.

Welcome to the family, @abba1999 !! #L1TS8URGH #H2P pic.twitter.com/ZoeYPzAtbj — Pat Narduzzi(@CoachDuzzPittFB) February 7, 2018

Salahuddin had Pitt and Syracuse hats on the table in front of him and was wearing a USC sweater.

He first picked up the Syracuse hat and started to put it on.

He put that down then stood up and took over the USC sweater. He had a Pitt t-shirt underneath his dress shirt and showed it off to the signing day crown at HD Woodson High School in Washington D.C.

Graduate transfer Stefano Millin, an offensive lineman who will compete for a starting job this season, was the first to send his letter of intent to Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi on Wednesday morning, the last of two national signing days.

Millin, who played at Kent State, was quickly followed by defensive end Kaymar Mimes of Long Branch, N.J., and cornerback Erick Hallett of Cypress, Texas.

Our first NLI of the day is in! ✍️ Experienced grad transfer Stefano Millin officially signs!Welcome to Pitt, Stefano!OL • 6-5 • 305Massillon, OH • Perry • Kent State #H2P #L1TS8URGH pic.twitter.com/oOaMr3SsLU — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) February 7, 2018

Pitt also landed defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado, a native of Italy. He played at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy last season where he earned a three-star rating from Rivals.com after recording 30 1/2 sacks.

Baldonado, 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, is the fourth defensive end in Pitt's class and his signed letter of intent bumped Pitt to 40th in Rivals' team rankings.

After signing 17 players in December, Pitt has only a handful of scholarships to offer before filling its 85-man roster.

Mimes is the brother of Oakland Raiders defensive end Shilique Calhoun, who played for Narduzzi at Michigan State.

Garden State ➡️ PittWelcome to Pitt, Kaymar Mimes!DL • 6-5 • 235Long Branch, NJ • Long Branch #H2P #L1TS8URGH pic.twitter.com/CwDIUViMnw — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) February 7, 2018

That relationship was a factor in his recruitment, but Mimes said his personal connection to the Pitt coaching staff was the key.

"Once I determined my relationshipo with coach Duzz and the University of Pittsburgh was strong and solid, I knew that it was the perfect place for me," he said.

Mimes said his best on-field attribute is attitude.

"Regardless of how I perform physically, I think that attitude is everything," he said. "If one has a postive attitude, they can accomplish nearly anything."

Mimes said he chose Pitt from among several schools that included Temple, Syracuse and Rutgers.

Both are expected to announce their decisions Wednesday.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.