Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Born in Italy, Baldonado signs with Pitt

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 11:39 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Welcome to the family, @abba1999 !! #L1TS8URGH #H2P pic.twitter.com/ZoeYPzAtbj

— Pat Narduzzi(@CoachDuzzPittFB) February 7, 2018

Habakkuk Baldonado probably would have been sold on Pitt without the trip to an Italian market in the Strip District, but it was a nice touch during his recruiting visit, anyway."That was pretty cool," said the Italian-born Baldonado, who signed his letter of intent Wednesday.

Baldonado, 18, lived in Italy for the first 17 years of his life before matriculating to Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International to play football.It was a season Clearwater Academy coach Jesse Chinchnar won't soon forget. Baldonado, 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, recorded 30 1/2 sacks in 13 games.

"He was a sack machine," said Chinchar, who added that Baldonado had six in one game. "He got off the ball like nobody's business."

"Rushing the passer. That's my favorite thing," said Baldonado, who goes by the first name of Haba.

He is Clearwater Academy's first Division 1 recruit in only its second season of 11-man football. Before that, the school played the eight-man version.

Chinchar said there's more to Baldonado than his size, strength and quickness.

"He has an infectious passion for the game," Chinchar said. "Even though he was only here one year, he became a leader on the team."

Baldonado said living in the U.S. was "a totally new experience, like another world."

He said chose Pitt for the normal things -- academics and football -- but he also developed a good relationship with Narduzzi and assistants Rob Harley and Charlie Partridge. He chose Pitt over offers from Central Florida and Michigan State.

Asked about his hopes to play as a freshman, Baldonado said, "Every school will tell you the same thing: I have to deserve it. They are not scared about playing freshmen, but it's hard to play as a true freshman."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me