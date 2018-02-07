Pitt baskeball gameday: at Clemson, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018
Time, site: 7 p.m., Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C.
TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/KDKA-FM
Line: Clemson by 19
Breakdown: Pitt freshman center Terrell Brown scored a season-high 14 points and had three blocked shots last Saturday in a 96-65 loss at North Carolina. ... Clemson won 10 in a row earlier this season, but followed that streak by losing three of its next five. ... Clemson's current three-game winning streak includes an 82-78 victory against North Carolina. ... Clemson junior guard Marcquise Reed, a transfer from Robert Morris, is 10th in the ACC in scoring (15.9), fourth in free-throw shooting (85.6 percent) and tied for second in steals (1.9).
Pitt (8-16, 0-11)
Player...Ht....CL...PPG...RPG
G/F Jared Wilson-Frame...6-5...Jr....13.0...3.7
G Parker Stewart ...6-5...Fr....8.2...3.0
G Marcus Carr...6-1...Fr....11.0...2.8
C Terrell Brown...6-10...Fr....3.7...2.9
G Khameron Davis...6-4...Fr....4.7...3.0
Clemson (19-4, 8-3)
Player...Ht....CL...PPG...RPG
F Elijah Thomas...6-9...Jr. ...10.3...7.3
F Aamir Simms...6-7...Fr....3.1...2.7
G Gabe Devoe...6-3...Sr....13.0...4.6
G Marcquise Reed...6-3...Jr....15.9...4.8
G Shelton Mitchell...6-3...Jr....12.0...2.8