Pitt defensive assistant Renaldo Hill leaving for job with Dolphins

More change is coming to Pitt defensive coaching staff.

Renaldo Hill, who has coached Pat Narduzzi's secondary for the past three seasons, is leaving for a position with the Miami Dolphins. Narduzzi confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

Hill, 39, played defensive back in the NFL for 11 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders, Dolphins and Denver Broncos before accepting his first coaching position as a graduate assistant and cornerbacks coach at Wyoming. He was hired to Narduzzi's first Pitt staff in 2015.

Thank you and congratulations to Coach Renaldo Hill! pic.twitter.com/vUhdIv9VKq — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) February 8, 2018

Hill is leaving Pitt's staff at a critical time for the secondary, considering the losses of safety Jordan Whitehead and cornerback Avonte Maddox to opportunities in the NFL. The development of several young defensive backs, including highly touted WPIAL safeties Damar Hamlin, Bricen Garner and Paris Ford and cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Therran Coleman, will be key to the defense's success this season.

Last week, Narduzzi hired Archie Collins, who coached the secondary at Central Michigan the past five seasons. At the time, Narduzzi did not specify Collins' responsibilities. Also, Randy Bates was named defensive coordinator to replace Josh Conklin, who took a job as head coach at Wofford (S.C.) College.

Narduzzi also hasn't named a replacement for former offensive line coach John Peterson, who isn't returning after three seasons at Pitt.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer.