Pitt names Dave Borbely as new offensive line coach

Dave Borbely, who was a graduate assistant to Johnny Majors at Tennessee (1984-85) early in a 37-year, 13-school career coaching offensive linemen, was named Pitt's new offensive line coach.

Borbely also worked with Pitt offensive coordinator Shawn Watson at Louisville and Colorado.

He spent the past two seasons at Maryland and coached Virginia's offensive linemen from 2006-09 and 2015.

At Maryland in 2016, Borbely helped the Terps produce 2,594 rushing yards, only the seventh time in program history —and first since 2003 — the Terps surpassed 2,500 yards on the ground. Maryland also rushed for 26 touchdowns in 2016, its most since the 2007 season.

At Virginia, one of his athletes was All-America tackle Eugene Monroe, the eighth overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Borbely's additional offensive line positions include Stanford (1995-97), Notre Dame (1998-2001), Colorado State-Pueblo (during the ThunderWolves' 2014 NCAA Division II national title season), Tulane (1992-94), Temple (1989-91) and Rice (1986-88). He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Evansville (1981-82) before serving as a freshman defensive line coach at Penn (1983).

“After a long and detailed search, I'm really thrilled to welcome Dave Borbely as our new offensive line coach,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “We could not have hired a more experienced or qualified coach to continue our growth on the offensive front.

“Dave is an outstanding teacher who knows how to develop players. He owns a long relationship with our offensive coordinator, Shawn Watson, which will be a major strength for our coaches and players alike. Dave has a great football mind and will be a huge asset in our game planning throughout the season.”

Borbely said in a statement: “I want to thank coach Narduzzi and the Pitt staff for this opportunity.”

He also knows a little about Pitt football history, referencing former Pitt offensive line coach Joe Moore in his remarks.

“Also, to have the opportunity to coach where Joe Moore started his great legacy as the best in the business is very humbling,” he said.

Borbely is the third new coach to join Narduzzi's staff this year, along with defensive coordinator Randy Bates and Archie Collins, who was named the 10th assistant under new NCAA guidelines.

Borbery replaces John Peterson, who spent the past three seasons at Pitt.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.