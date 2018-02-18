Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt, Robert Morris are top seeds for CHMA playoffs

Michael Love
Michael Love | Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
Updated 8 hours ago

The University of Pittsburgh men's hockey team is the No. 1 seed for next weekend's College Hockey Mid America (CHMA) playoffs hosted by Mercyhurst University.

The Panthers will begin play in the semifinals Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Mercyhurst Ice Center against the lowest remaining seed after Friday's quarterfinal round.

The other semifinal Saturday will have Robert Morris, the No. 2 seed, taking on the second-lowest remaining seed.

The Friday quarterfinals will pit No. 6 IUP against No. 3 John Carroll at 5 p.m. and No. 5 Mercyhurst against No. 4 Slippery Rock at 8.

The championship game is Sunday at 2 p.m.

Pitt finished the CHMA regular season 12-2, three points ahead of Robert Morris (10-3-1) for the top spot in the standings.

CHMA is a conference within Division I of the American College Hockey Association.

The winner of the conference playoff tournament does not earn automatic advancement to another level of playoff action.

The CHMA automatic bid to the ACHA Division I National Tournament goes to Pitt for winning the regular-season title.

The Panthers will play at nationals for the second year in a row. They clinched the top spot in the conference Feb. 2 with an overtime victory against IUP.

This year's ACHA national tournament is March 8 to 13 in Columbus, Ohio.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

