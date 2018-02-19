Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt players pedal at Heinz Field for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
Pitt cornerback Phillipie Motley rode a stationary bike Saturday in the 18th annual Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s “Race To Anyplace' at Heinz Field.
Gary Margeson
The football games might end before the dawn of winter, but players' workouts are all but endless.

Pitt players found a way to stay in condition for spring drills, which begin in about a month, while helping others less fortunate than themselves.

Tewelve players participated Saturday in the 18th annual Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's "Race To Anyplace," in which they worked out on stationary bikes at Heinz Field, collecting $486 in donations along the way. Each player pedaled for 30 minutes for a total of six hours.

"We had a great time interacting with everyone at the event," freshman center Jimmy Morrissey said. "Especially the kids who beat their cancer. In particular, we met a new friend, Lili, who was one of the survivors who was cheering us on while we were biking."Morrissey was joined by teammates Mike Vardzel, Jake Zelinski, Phillipie Motley, Rimoni Dorsey, Rashad Weaver, Darrin Hall, Jerry Drake, Jaylen Twyman, Brian Burgess, Deslin Alexandre and Albert Tucker.

Overall, the event raised $115,455 as of Monday morning. To donate, visit the website .

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

