Record-matching 21st loss looms for Pitt

Finally, Pitt found a way to score Sunday night. But uncovering the key to victory in the ACC continues to be an elusive endeavor.

Pitt's school-record losing streak reached 15 games Sunday night in an 88-75 loss at Florida State. The Panthers (8-20, 0-15) will try to avoid matching their worst all-time defeat total (21, 1977) when they meet Wake Forest on Wednesday at Petersen Events Center.

Coach Kevin Stallings was encouraged by what he saw against Florida State (19-8, 8-7), a team that desperately needed a victory to keep alive its NCAA Tournament hopes.

But Stallings' encouragement was confined to only one end of the court.

Plagued by foul trouble the coach partially blamed on a difficulty to guard, Pitt allowed its third most points of the season. Only North Carolina (96) and Louisville (94) scored more.

But defense hasn't been an occasional or recent problem for Pitt. Opponents, even those outside the ACC, are averaging 73.1 points per game.

The Panthers allowed at least 81 in four of the past five games.

“I thought we actually played one of our best games of the conference season,” Stallings said Monday on the ACC coaches conference call. “I felt like we found some stuff on offense that worked.

“We just didn't get it done defensively, especially in the second half. We're going to have to play better defensively, if we have any chance to win (Wednesday).”

Confirming what Stallings has said most of the season — that players are staying engaged and playing hard despite the losing streak — the score was tied, 65-65, with 6 minutes, 39 seconds left. With 3:31 to play, Pitt trailed only 74-71.

But from that point, the Panthers made no field goals, enduring another in a long line of scoring droughts that occur almost every game. This one was shorter than some, but just as decisive.

Pitt kept the pressure on Florida State by shooting well from beyond the 3-point arc, a season high 52.1 percent (12 of 23, including a buzzer-beater by Marcus Carr at the end of the first half).

Seven players hit 3-pointers, led by Parker Stewart (four) and Jared Wilson-Frame (three).

Senior guard Jonathan Milligan contributed one 3-pointer, only his second in an ACC game this season. He also played 28 minutes — a personal high in a conference game — and scored 12 points. He hadn't scored in double figures since recording 13 against Delaware State on Dec. 19.

“His quickness gave us some real benefits,” Stallings said. “His driving, his cutting. His quickness certainly helped us.”

Carr's foul trouble brought Milligan off the bench more than usual, but Stallings also used the two of them together.

“Milly was one of the reasons we had a chance to win that game,” Stallings said. “Hopefully, he continues to play that way and gives us that spark because we need it.”

