Pitt

Pitt: Three major obstacles to first ACC victory

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 9:03 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Wake Forest's Doral Moore hardly ever misses.

Notre Dame's Matt Farrell leads the ACC in 3-pointers per game (3.3) and has 14 in his past two, including the second-most in an ACC game (10 against Boston College).

And Virginia's Kyle Guy -- here's a guy who has it all together. He feels so good about leading the nation's No. 1 team in scoring that he took advantage of a break in the schedule last week to get engaged.

Those are the hurdles standing between Pitt and the end of the regular season -- the last three chances for the Panthers (8-20, 0-15) to avoid a winless conference record.

'Say that again'

Even Wake Forest coach Danny Manning, apparently too busy preparing for his trip to Petersen Events Center for Wednesday's 9 p.m. tipoff, was surprised when a reporter mentioned Moore's shooting percentage.

At 70.6 percent (137 of 194), Moore is second in the nation to Kansas' Udoka Azubuike (76.9). Most significantly, Moore, a 7-foot-1 center, is on a record-setting pace. The all-time ACC record is 69.7 percent, set by North Carolina's Brendan Haywood in 2000.

“Say that again,” Manning asked of the reporter during the ACC coaches conference call Monday. “His field goal percentage is best in league history at this point? Wow, I knew he had a very high percentage, but I didn't know that.”

Manning knows a little about taking high percentage shots. As a 6-11 forward at Kansas, he shot 59.3 percent. Over a 16-year NBA career, he made 51.1 percent of his shots.

Who could have predicted it? Moore, who has recorded four consecutive double-doubles, has jumped from 2.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in 2016-17 – while making no starts – to 11.2 and 9.6 this season and starting every game.

Wake Forest (10-17, 3-12) is in 14th place in the ACC and the closest team to last-place Pitt. But The Demon Deacons do have star power: Bryant Crawford has scored at least 20 points in three of his past four games, including 29 in a loss to N.C. State on Saturday.

She said 'yes'

Virginia coach Tony Bennett was in a good mood Monday. No wonder. The Cavaliers (24-2, 13-1) are No. 1 in the nation for the second week in a row.

Plus, his leading scorer, Kyle Guy, just got engaged to his sweetheart since the eighth grade, Alexa Jenkins.

Bennett, whose team visits Pitt on Saturday, said Guy told him about his plans before he proposed. Bennett never has had a player come to him with such an announcement, but he took it in stride, with a little wishful thinking.

“I just said, 'How sure are you on a scale of 1-10 she's going to say yes?' ” Bennett said. “ 'Because that's really important in that scenario.'

“He felt very confident. Good for them. Every man in his heart knows when it's the right time so he felt it was the right time. I was happy and thankful she said yes, and they're in a good place.”

Virginia is, too. Picked sixth in the preseason ACC poll, Virginia looks to be on its way to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Four other ACC teams are ranked this week – No. 5 Duke (up from 12), No. 10 North Carolina (up from 14), No. 15 Clemson (down from 11) and No. 25 Florida State (unranked for the previous five weeks).

Don't ignore the Irish

Ranked as high as No. 5 in the AP poll early in the season, Notre Dame (16-12, 6-9) has won three of five since coming out of a seven-game losing streak.

All those games were without Bonzie Colson, the ACC's preseason player of the year. Colson has been out with a broken foot since early January.

Colson's previously announced eight-week recovery period puts him on pace to return for the Pitt game Feb. 28 in South Bend, Ind. If Colson's healthy and Farrell keeps hitting 3s, Notre Dame will make some postseason noise, even if it's in the NIT.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

