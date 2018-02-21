Inept Pitt loses to lowly Wake Forest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A game of firsts for Wake Forest turned into the same, tired story for Pitt in a 63-57 loss Wednesday night at Petersen Events Center.

Playing the 14th-place team from the ACC, Pitt had its best chance to break a losing streak that dates back to last year and has reached 16 games.

But the Panthers (8-21, 0-16) looked listless in front of a mostly empty Pete.

Pitt, which started the game as one of only five Division-I teams without a conference victory, missed its first seven shots of the second half. Meanwhile, Wake Forest (11-17, 4-12) maintained an advantage that never was more than six.

Pitt's only points in the first 14 minutes of the second half came from four 3-pointers and two free throws. The Panthers played the first 16 minutes, 34 seconds of the second half without making a two-point shot.

Wake Forest matched Pitt's ineffective play and took a 44-42 lead into the game's final seven minutes.

Pitt crawled to within four, 48-44, with 4:07 to play on two free throws by Jonathan Milligan. But two minutes later, Wake Forest's lead remained at four, 53-49.

Wake Forest led, 57-54, in the final minute when Shamiel Stevenson was fouled with 27.5 seconds left and made one of two shots to trim the lead to two. Brandon Childress was fouled a second later and made both.

Pitt stayed in the fight on a two-point basket by Marcus Carr, but Keyshawn Woods hit two more free throws to restore the four-point lead.

Pitt's last two weak jabs were Jared Wilson-Frame missing a dunk on a wide-open look with 10 seconds left and a 3-pointer by Carr that only grazed the rim.

Before visiting the Pete, Wake Forest had not won an ACC road game this season and was 0 for 9 all-time in Pittsburgh (although only two of those games were against Pitt).

Neither team showed much life in the first half that ended with Pitt holding a 28-27 lead.

Pitt led by as many as six points, but Wake Forest was ahead, 25-20, with 3:34 left before Pitt rallied.

After Pitt missed eight of its first 10 3-point tries, Jared Wilson-Frame and Parker Stewart hit back-to-back 3s and Shamiel Stevenson added a two-pointer. Pitt missed a chance to boost the advantage when Stevenson was called for an offensive foul with less than 1 second left.

Wilson-Frame and Carr shared scoring honors for Pitt with 11 points each.Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.