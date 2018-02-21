Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Inept Pitt loses to lowly Wake Forest

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 11:15 p.m.
Wake Forest's Brandon Childress, right, grabs the ball as Pittsburgh's Shamiel Stevenson looks to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Wake Forest's Brandon Childress, right, grabs the ball as Pittsburgh's Shamiel Stevenson looks to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Wake Forest's Doral Moore (4) dunks between Pittsburgh's Terrell Brown (21) and Shamiel Stevenson (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Wake Forest's Doral Moore (4) dunks between Pittsburgh's Terrell Brown (21) and Shamiel Stevenson (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Updated 19 minutes ago

A game of firsts for Wake Forest turned into the same, tired story for Pitt in a 63-57 loss Wednesday night at Petersen Events Center.

Playing the 14th-place team from the ACC, Pitt had its best chance to break a losing streak that dates back to last year and has reached 16 games.

But the Panthers (8-21, 0-16) looked listless in front of a mostly empty Pete.

Pitt, which started the game as one of only five Division-I teams without a conference victory, missed its first seven shots of the second half. Meanwhile, Wake Forest (11-17, 4-12) maintained an advantage that never was more than six.

Pitt's only points in the first 14 minutes of the second half came from four 3-pointers and two free throws. The Panthers played the first 16 minutes, 34 seconds of the second half without making a two-point shot.

Wake Forest matched Pitt's ineffective play and took a 44-42 lead into the game's final seven minutes.

Pitt crawled to within four, 48-44, with 4:07 to play on two free throws by Jonathan Milligan. But two minutes later, Wake Forest's lead remained at four, 53-49.

Wake Forest led, 57-54, in the final minute when Shamiel Stevenson was fouled with 27.5 seconds left and made one of two shots to trim the lead to two. Brandon Childress was fouled a second later and made both.

Pitt stayed in the fight on a two-point basket by Marcus Carr, but Keyshawn Woods hit two more free throws to restore the four-point lead.

Pitt's last two weak jabs were Jared Wilson-Frame missing a dunk on a wide-open look with 10 seconds left and a 3-pointer by Carr that only grazed the rim.

Before visiting the Pete, Wake Forest had not won an ACC road game this season and was 0 for 9 all-time in Pittsburgh (although only two of those games were against Pitt).

Neither team showed much life in the first half that ended with Pitt holding a 28-27 lead.

Pitt led by as many as six points, but Wake Forest was ahead, 25-20, with 3:34 left before Pitt rallied.

After Pitt missed eight of its first 10 3-point tries, Jared Wilson-Frame and Parker Stewart hit back-to-back 3s and Shamiel Stevenson added a two-pointer. Pitt missed a chance to boost the advantage when Stevenson was called for an offensive foul with less than 1 second left.

Wilson-Frame and Carr shared scoring honors for Pitt with 11 points each.Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me