Former Pitt QB recalls the day Billy Graham spoke to the Panthers

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
The American evangelist Rev. Billy Graham, 99, has died. American evangelist Billy Graham addresses the congregation at the opening of the 32-day Greater London Crusade at the Earls Court Convention Centre, London, England, June 1, 1966.
Hulton Archive
Former Pitt quarterback Dave Havern was in the car with his wife Wednesday morning when the news came over the radio:

Evangelist Billy Graham had died.

“Hey, I met that guy,” Havern said to his wife.

True story.

In the days leading up to Pitt's opener in 1968, coach Dave Hart had asked Graham to speak to his team. Graham, in town for a crusade at Pitt Stadium, agreed.

The Panthers were a downtrodden bunch in those days, in need of inspiration – divine, or otherwise – after consecutive 1-9 seasons in 1966 and 1967.

Havern remembers bumping into Graham and Hart while the three of them were entering Pitt Stadium that day.

“I remember he was a real big dude,” Havern said. “Impressive looking guy.”

Havern, a sophomore that year, wasn't the biggest quarterback in Pitt history, a distinction Graham remarked upon.

“I wish I could tell you he told me a David and Goliath story,” Havern said. “But that would be a lie. He did say, 'You're not the biggest guy in the world. You must have a lot of courage.' ”

Havern doesn't recall the message Graham delivered to the team 50 years ago, but he does remember the voice that delivered it.

“When he spoke, the locker room vibrated,” said Havern, who went on to a coaching career at Shady Side Academy. “It was like Charlton Heston or John Huston, the voice of God. His voice went right through you.”

Ideally, the Pitt players would have been so inspired by Graham's speech that they went out to the West Coast a few days later and upset UCLA.

Sadly, it didn't happen. Pitt lost, 63-7, on its way to another 1-9 season. Hart was fired at the end of it.

“That was a different group of guys on their way to 3-27,” Havern said. “That senior group had checked out months ago. I don't know if anybody would have touched them.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

