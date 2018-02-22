Last-place Pitt showing small improvements as No. 1 Virginia looms

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kevin Stallings was right.

Pitt has shown improvement in three specific areas over the past three games. The problem — and Stallings acknowledges this — is that getting incrementally better adds up to meaningless consolation prizes when compared to the big picture.

Let's spell them out, anyway.

• Pitt has had a lead at halftime in each of the past three games. OK, the advantages have added up to four points and Pitt has been outscored, 135-89, in the second halves of those games.

• The turnover total has decreased from 20 to 12 to 8. In the Wake Forest game, only two players committed turnovers, Jared Wilson-Frame and Shamiel Stevenson (three each). Two were credited to the team.

• Finally, Pitt is getting closer to victory, if not close. After a 23-point loss to Boston College, Pitt went to Florida State and was within three points of the lead with three minutes to play. The Panthers lost by 13.

In the Wake Forest game Wednesday, Pitt had a chance to cut the lead to two with 10 seconds left, but Wilson-Frame missed a wide-open dunk.

The eventual six-point loss was only cosmetically better; it hurt as badly as the 35- and 34-point losses to Duke and Louisville.

The result is that Pitt sticks out like a black eye among four Division I schools that have yet to win a conference game (before Thursday night).

The others are:

• San Jose State (3-23, 0-15 Mountain West), most recent victory Dec. 21.

• Incarnate Word (5-20, 0-15 Southland), Dec. 16.

• Chicago State (2-26, 0-11 Western Athletic before its game Thursday at New Mexico State), Nov. 21.

Then, there's Pitt (8-21, 0-16), an NCAA Tournament team 13 times since 2000 that hasn't won a game since Dec. 22. Pitt will miss the tournament for a second consecutive season for the first time since 2001.

Stallings is the common denominator the past two years, but he said he's not worried about job security.

“This is not about me,” he said. “It's about them, and me doing what I am supposed to do and that is to be successful.”

After the Wake Forest game, he said he planned to go straight to work to get ready for No. 1 Virginia on Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

“I will work tonight and try to find a way to help (players) get better for Saturday,” he said, suggesting he was going straight to work before going home.

Virginia will be one of the toughest matchups of the season for Pitt. The Cavaliers are No. 1 in the ACC in scoring defense in conference games (52.9) and Pitt is last in scoring offense (57.5).

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.