Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Last-place Pitt showing small improvements as No. 1 Virginia looms

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 10:46 p.m.
Louisville's V.J. King fights for a loose ball with Pitt's Khameron Davis in the first half Sunday, Feb. 10, 2018 Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Louisville's V.J. King fights for a loose ball with Pitt's Khameron Davis in the first half Sunday, Feb. 10, 2018 Petersen Events Center.

Updated 14 hours ago

Kevin Stallings was right.

Pitt has shown improvement in three specific areas over the past three games. The problem — and Stallings acknowledges this — is that getting incrementally better adds up to meaningless consolation prizes when compared to the big picture.

Let's spell them out, anyway.

• Pitt has had a lead at halftime in each of the past three games. OK, the advantages have added up to four points and Pitt has been outscored, 135-89, in the second halves of those games.

• The turnover total has decreased from 20 to 12 to 8. In the Wake Forest game, only two players committed turnovers, Jared Wilson-Frame and Shamiel Stevenson (three each). Two were credited to the team.

• Finally, Pitt is getting closer to victory, if not close. After a 23-point loss to Boston College, Pitt went to Florida State and was within three points of the lead with three minutes to play. The Panthers lost by 13.

In the Wake Forest game Wednesday, Pitt had a chance to cut the lead to two with 10 seconds left, but Wilson-Frame missed a wide-open dunk.

The eventual six-point loss was only cosmetically better; it hurt as badly as the 35- and 34-point losses to Duke and Louisville.

The result is that Pitt sticks out like a black eye among four Division I schools that have yet to win a conference game (before Thursday night).

The others are:

• San Jose State (3-23, 0-15 Mountain West), most recent victory Dec. 21.

• Incarnate Word (5-20, 0-15 Southland), Dec. 16.

• Chicago State (2-26, 0-11 Western Athletic before its game Thursday at New Mexico State), Nov. 21.

Then, there's Pitt (8-21, 0-16), an NCAA Tournament team 13 times since 2000 that hasn't won a game since Dec. 22. Pitt will miss the tournament for a second consecutive season for the first time since 2001.

Stallings is the common denominator the past two years, but he said he's not worried about job security.

“This is not about me,” he said. “It's about them, and me doing what I am supposed to do and that is to be successful.”

After the Wake Forest game, he said he planned to go straight to work to get ready for No. 1 Virginia on Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

“I will work tonight and try to find a way to help (players) get better for Saturday,” he said, suggesting he was going straight to work before going home.

Virginia will be one of the toughest matchups of the season for Pitt. The Cavaliers are No. 1 in the ACC in scoring defense in conference games (52.9) and Pitt is last in scoring offense (57.5).

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me