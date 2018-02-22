Report: Alabama interviewed Pitt's Partridge for opening, but hired Miami D-line coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The most important personnel move of Pitt's off-season may be a coach not moving at all.

Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge was interviewed for the same position at Alabama, according to reporter Matthew Zenitz of AL.com and the Alabama Media Group.

The position was vacated when the Steelers hired Karl Dunbar as their defensive line coach.

Alabama coach Nick Saban ended up hiring University of Miami defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski.

Kuligowski coached four NFL first-round draft choices in 15 seasons at Missouri and played for Saban at Toledo.

Partridge, 44, is his second stint at Pitt after joining Narduzzi's staff in 2017. With so many young defensive linemen on the team, including Rashad Weaver, Keyshon Camp, Amir Watts, Rashad Wheeler and Patrick Jones, Partridge is considered one of coach Pat Narduzzi's most valuable assistants. He also has important recruiting connections in Florida.

He came to Pitt after three years as the head coach at Florida Atlantic, but also served under former Pitt coaches Walt Harris and Dave Wannstedt.

Narduzzi's staff has experienced plenty of upheaval since the end of the season, losing defensive coordinator Josh Conklin (head coach at Wofford, S.C., College), defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill (Miami Dolphins) and offensive line coach John Peterson, who was not retained after three seasons.

Narduzzi has added three coaches to his staff. Former Northwestern linebackers coach Randy Bates was hired as defensive coordinator, David Barbely is the new offensive line coach and Archie Collins, whose duties haven't been defined yet, was named the 10th assistant under new NCAA guidelines.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer.