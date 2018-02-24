Pitt basketball notebook: Jonathan Milligan rewarded for perseverance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Senior guard Jonathan Milligan has seen as much any player can see in his three years at Pitt.

He was there in 2016 for Pitt's most recent NCAA Tournament berth.

He endured the dramatic leadership shift when Kevin Stallings replaced Jamie Dixon. And, even in the final days of his Pitt career, he's playing more than ever as Stallings tries to salvage what's left of the season.

Over the past two games, Milligan has played 28 and 23 minutes, the only times he's played more than half of the game against an ACC opponent.

Pitt (8-21, 0-16 ACC) has only two chances to avoid a winless conference record, starting Saturday with top-ranked Virginia at Petersen Events Center. It will be Milligan's final home game.

Stallings said he likes Milligan's quickness and ability to penetrate and facilitate scoring chances for others — he did have five assists against Florida State — but Milligan thinks there's more to his increased playing time than basketball ability.

"Coach has good reasons for all the decisions he makes," Milligan said. "He knows I'm a good example of attitude and character. He's just rewarding me."

Milligan came to Pitt in 2015 from Kilgore (Texas) College, recruited by Dixon. He's made only nine starts in three seasons, but he's had a front-row seat for everything that's happened to the program in that time.

"I got to see both sides," he said. "That's why I think I'm such a positive force for the rest of the guys. I know the ups and downs. They don't know that yet."

He doesn't see much difference in the two coaching staffs. He said their diligent work ethic is the same; only the personalities are different.

But the style of play has changed as older players graduated.

"The first two years, it was an older group of guys, a Big East feel, a little more grittier in practice," he said.

"These younger guys, it's something they have to grow into. I hope they take on that toughness attitude."

He added, "I think they're going to grow into a special group."

Milligan, 24, is the father of two — Nazir Lee and Liliana will be at the Pete for dad's last home game — but he's also grown up himself.

"I lost my father and other family members (while at Pitt)," he said. "And I wasn't able to be close to home to be around them. I stayed mentally stable, came to practice every day and was the same person."

He speaks quietly, but with pride, when talking about his time at Pitt. He's eager to tackle new challenges now.

"I think I'm ready," he said. "Everything comes to an end some day."

Unique opportunity

Pitt freshman Parker Stewart is eager — not anxious — to play Virginia (25-2, 14-1), the No. 1-ranked team in the nation.

"There's only one team (Saturday) that gets to play against the top-ranked team in the country, and that's us," he said. "We have to try and take advantage of the opportunity."

Stallings said the way to beat Virginia is to make plenty of 3s and gather up some offensive rebounds.

Pitt's 707 3-point attempts lead the ACC, although its 33.2 percentage from beyond the arc is 13th.

"Sometimes, that's the best way for us to score," he said.

Offensive rebounds continue to elude the Panthers. Ryan Luther has played only 10 of 29 games, but he leads the team with 36.

There is no guaranteed formula for beating Virginia.

"Duke is a really a great offensive rebounding team, and they didn't beat them," Stallings said of Virginia's 65-63 victory at Duke.

A unique No. 1

Stewart said Virginia is not a typical No. 1 team.

"If you look at that team they're not like the top-ranked teams in the past that have all these draft picks," he said. "That's not what makes Virginia good. What makes them good is they play so hard as a team. They play so well together."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.