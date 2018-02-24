Pitt's Pat Narduzzi puts finishing touches on his staff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi completed the reconstruction of his staff Saturday when he made three appointments:

• Promoted defensive line coach Charlie Partridge to assistant head coach.

• Named Cory Sanders, a former Division II head coach, as safeties coach.

• Hired Paris Johnson as assistant director of player personnel.

Partridge, who recently interviewed with Alabama coach Nick Saban for a defensive line coach position, will remain in that job with Pitt. Partridge, who also worked for former Pitt coaches Walt Harris and Dave Wannstedt, was hired last year after three seasons as the head coach at Florida Atlantic.

“In only a year's time, Charlie Partridge has made a tremendous impact on our program,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “Charlie is universally respected for the type of leader, coach and person he is. His promotion to assistant head coach is well deserved as he has been so invaluable in so many different areas.”

Sanders spent last season as the defensive backs coach at Western Michigan. Sanders also was the first defensive coordinator at the University of West Florida, which played its inaugural season in 2016.

He spent five seasons (2010-14) on the football staff at Division II Saint Joseph's (Ind.) College, his alma mater. He was defensive coordinator his first year and was promoted to head coach for the 2011 season.

“I can't wait to hit the field this spring and start coaching,” Sanders said. “It will be an honor to walk into schools on recruiting visits wearing that Pitt logo.”

Johnson, a fifth-round draft choice of the Arizona Cardinals in 1999, has connections to Narduzzi that go back nearly 20 years. He also spent three years at Michigan State as a defensive graduate assistant under Narduzzi, then the Spartans' defensive coordinator. He also was a recruiting assistant at Michigan State.

The new members of Narduzzi's staff include Johnson, Sanders, defensive coordinator Randy Bates, offensive line coach Dave Borbely and secondary coach Archie Collins.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.