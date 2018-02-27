Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Notre Dame standout Bonzie Colson, out since late December, expected to play against Pitt

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 8:12 p.m.
Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson (right) is expected to return to action against Pitt on Wednesday after missing several weeks with a broken foot.
Updated 19 hours ago

Kevin Stallings is a coach, so he prefers to play Notre Dame on Wednesday night with Bonzie Colson sitting on the Irish bench.

But Stallings also recognizes hard work and talent, which means there's a part of him that wishes Colson well — even at Pitt's expense.

Colson, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, is the ACC Preseason Player of the Year. He broke his left foot late in December and had surgery Jan. 4, an injury that turned a promising Notre Dame season into one with almost no margin for error.

Notre Dame (17-12, 7-9) was 11-3 before Colson's injury — he was averaging 21.4 points and 10.4 rebounds — but the Irish are 6-9 without him, including a seven-game losing streak.

Colson is expected to be in the starting lineup Wednesday, but it's unclear how much his foot — and coach Mike Brey — will allow him to play. Brey has been clear that he doesn't want to jeopardize Colson's future by using him before the foot adequately heals.

Colson's original recovery period was set at eight weeks, so he's on schedule to return.

“It sounds like Colson will be coming back,” Stallings said. “Despite the fact I would probably rather play them without him, he is such a terrific player, I'm glad he's going to be able to get back out on the court and play for them and, hopefully, finish the season.”

Colson is one of many ACC players who have had their season truncated by injury, including Miami's Bruce Brown (foot), Clemson's Donte Grantham (knee) and Pitt's Ryan Luther (foot). Grantham and Luther are out for the season. Brown won't play in the ACC Tournament that begins March 6 and will be re-evaluated March 12 for the NCAA Tournament.

Joe Lunardi's most recent bracketology on ESPN.com lists Clemson as a No. 5 seed and Miami a No. 9 (and coming to PPG Paints Arena for second- and third-round games starting March 15). Without Luther, Pitt (8-22, 0-17) is just trying to avoid a winless conference season.

“Some teams are built to be to able to absorb certain injuries better than others,” Stallings said. “What you find is the teams that have some depth and have the experience factor are able to deal with those quite a bit better.”

Losing Luther was a devastating blow for Pitt because he was its best scorer, rebounder and passer and was the only player on the roster with extensive experience in ACC games.

Because he played in only 10 games, Luther should be eligible for a medical redshirt that will allow him a fifth season at Pitt in 2018-19, Stallings said.

“I would certainly assume he would be granted that,” he said.

Colson isn't sure how much he will play Wednesday, but he admitted his time will be limited. At the least, he's expected to be on the floor and in uniform for Notre Dame's senior night festivities.

“I'm really eager while trying to stay patient,” Colson told IrishIllustrated.com. “It's going to be a special moment playing senior night.

“My family is going to be there. They've supported me and have been with me through the ups and downs of my career.

“I'm excited for it. It's a special opportunity for all of us. I think the fans will go crazy.”But amidst all the ceremoney, he realizes victory is a must if Notre Dame wants to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

“We've still got to get the win,” he said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

