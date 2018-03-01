Pitt notebook: Poor-shooting Panthers unsure of opponent when ACC tourney opens

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you can somehow ignore the obvious impediments to a successful season — inexperienced players, Ryan Luther's injury and the difficult gauntlet of opponents in the ACC — Pitt's 18-game losing streak can be summed up succinctly.

Putting the ball in the basket has been difficult. It's really not much more complicated than that.

Yes, there were exceptions:

• The night Pitt scored 68 against N.C. State but lost because it couldn't hold a 15-point lead.

• The 75-point effort at Florida State that was accompanied by the defense allowing 88.

In the 73-56 loss at Notre Dame on Wednesday, Pitt had another long spell without a field goal. This one lasted 6 minutes, 7 seconds in the first half and turned a 14-13 deficit into a 32-16 Irish lead before intermission.

After that, the game was largely a standoff, but the damage had been done.

Playing several minutes without hitting anything but a foul shot — and sometimes not even achieving that much — has been a problem in many games.

“I don't know if I ever felt like we were getting close to solving it,” coach Kevin Stallings said.

Stallings described his team as “jump-shot dependent.”

“We miss a couple of layups, miss a couple open 3s, usually up against the (shot) clock, and have four or five minutes of nothing.

“We just don't have anybody who can score easily enough to where you can say, ‘OK, we'll put it in his hands, and he'll get us something easy.' ”

As a result, Pitt lost 15 of its 18 ACC games by margins between 12 and 35 points.

Overall, Pitt averaged 61.9 points, the lowest mark since 1968-69 (60.5).

Stallings said the team has remained positive and focused throughout the losing streak, although he admitted he recently called a couple players into his office for a pep talk.

“I felt like they were little bit down,” Stallings said. “But for the most part, they have managed themselves and came ready to practice and ready to compete.”

There have been no excuses from the players, even though Stallings started three or more freshmen in 22 of 31 games. It's such a long season, freshman center Terrell Brown said, that the freshmen are almost like sophomores.

“I don't see myself a freshman anymore,” freshman guard Khameron Davis said. “I lost that before the ACC season.”

Who's next

Pitt's first game in the ACC Tournament is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Panthers, winless (0-18) in conference play for the first time in school history, will be the 15th seed and will play the No. 10 seed.

At this point, that's the extent of what anyone knows about Pitt's matchup. The identity of Pitt's opponent might not be known until the ACC concludes the regular season Saturday.

Five teams — Louisville (9-8), Florida State and Notre Dame (8-9) and Syracuse and Boston College (7-10) — are bunched between eighth and 12th places.

There are many scenarios that could play out by Saturday night. Here are four of them:

• If Louisville, Florida State and Notre Dame finish in a three-way tie at 9-9, Florida State would be the 10th-place team because it was 1-2 against the other two. Louisville lost to No. 1 Virginia on Thursday night, 67-66, and closes its regular season Saturday at N.C. State.

• Florida State also would be No. 10 if it ties Notre Dame at 8-10.

• If Boston College loses to Florida State and Notre Dame loses to Virginia on Saturday, Notre Dame is No. 10.

• Syracuse plays Clemson on Saturday. If the Orange and Boston College win, and Notre Dame and Florida State lose, a four-way tie will result among those teams. Notre Dame would be 4-0 against the group and get the ninth seed, followed by No. 10 Florida State (2-2), Boston College (2-3) and Syracuse (1-3).

For the third consecutive season, the ACC is holding its men's basketball tournament outside its traditional Greensboro, N.C., venue.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.