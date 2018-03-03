Pitt gets rematch with Irish in ACC Tournament; Duquesne 10th seed in A-10

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Updated ACC tournament bracket and scenarios with State's win over Louisville .. https://t.co/nQhS6uon6O pic.twitter.com/a0ThaoBUBl — Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) March 4, 2018

Dukes and Minutemen meet in the regular season finale at 8pm // Duquesne has secured the #10 seed for the A-10 Championship and will play at 6pm Thursday against at TBD opponent // #GoDukes pic.twitter.com/VuW5DotOuB — Duquesne Basketball (@DuqMBB) March 3, 2018

If familiarity matters, Pitt can be pleased with its first-round opponent in the ACC Tournament.

No. 15 Pitt will play No. 10 Notre Dame at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. It was only Wednesday that Pitt (8-23, 0-18) ended its regular season at Notre Dame, losing a 73-56 decision.

Notre Dame (18-13, 8-10) finished in a tie for 10th place with Syracuse in the final ACC standings. Notre Dame earned the No. 10 seed while Syracuse will be No. 11 due to the Irish's 51-49 victory against the Orange on Jan. 6 at the Carrier Dome.

Notre Dame lost seven in a row after beating Syracuse, but those games were played without the Irish's ACC Preseason Player of the Year Bonzie Colson, who missed two months and 15 games with a broken left foot.

Colson returned to play the past two games, scoring 12 points with nine rebounds against Pitt and adding 24 and 12 in a 62-57 loss at No. 1 Virginia on Saturday.

In the Atlantic 10, Duquesne (16-15, 7-11) found out its tournament seeding before its 85-75 loss at Massachusetts in the regular-season finale. The Dukes will be the 10th seed and will play the undetermined No. 7 seed at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

In the Big 12, West Virginia (22-9, 11-7) earned the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Baylor (18-13, 8-10) at 8 p.m. Thursday at Kansas City's Sprint Center.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.