Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt gives Notre Dame all it can handle before losing in ACC tourney opener

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 5:36 p.m.
Notre Dame's Rex Pflueger drives past Pitt's Parker Stewart during the second half of an ACC Tournament first-round game.
Notre Dame's Rex Pflueger drives past Pitt's Parker Stewart during the second half of an ACC Tournament first-round game.
Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson goes to the basket against Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson during the second half of an ACC Tournament first-round game.
Getty Images
Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson goes to the basket against Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson during the second half of an ACC Tournament first-round game.

Updated 5 hours ago

NEW YORK — Will Kevin Stallings be back for a third season with Pitt?

That is the question after the Panthers, despite a game effort, were beaten 67-64 by Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday at Barclays Center. The loss wrapped up a season in which the Panthers went 8-24 and, including Tuesday's loss, 0-19 against ACC teams.

“We had to turn over an entire roster. And we knew this was going to be a little bit of a tough season. We didn't know it was going to be this tough,” Stallings said. “I'm certainly not ashamed of it or apologetic for it. I'm proud of these guys.”

Since leaving Vanderbilt to come to Pitt, Stallings is 24-41 in two seasons, including a paltry 5-34 against ACC competition.

Firing a coach after two seasons is unusual, but Pitt has been historically bad this season. Plus, Stallings got into some trouble earlier in the year when he taunted a Louisville fan with a reference to paying players.

On top of it all, the athletic director who hired him, Scott Barnes, left for Oregon State last year.

Stallings said he does not know what his future holds and does not believe he has to sell his vision for the program to athletic director Heather Lyke.

Pitt, meanwhile, gave the Fighting Irish all they could handle. Preseason All-American Bonzie Colson was playing just his third game back from a broken foot, and Notre Dame needed him more than it might have expected.

Colson scored 19 points in 33 minutes, and the Irish held off Pitt's late challenge down the stretch.

“The foot is healed. It's fine,” said Colson. “And today we knew it was going to be a grind. We knew it was going to come down to game situations, and we've been through a lot of those this year.”

Notre Dame never could put Pitt away, shooting 4 for 24 from the field in the second half. Things got dicey in the final two minutes.

Jared Wilson-Frame made a 3 from the left wing for Pitt with 1 minute, 34 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 61-58, and he missed another 32 seconds later. After a couple of free throws by Notre Dame's T.J. Gibbs Jr., Marcus Carr hit a 3 to draw the 15th-seeded Panthers within 63-61.

Wilson-Frame and Carr scored 18 points each.

Colson made two from the line with 22.3 seconds left after a loose-ball foul on Carr that drew loud complaints from Stallings. Carr lost the ball on Pitt's next possession, and Notre Dame closed it out without further drama.

Matt Farrell, who missed five games with an ankle injury, scored 18 for the Irish.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me