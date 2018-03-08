Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt fires basketball coach Kevin Stallings after 2 tumultuous seasons

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
Former Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings sits on the bench during his last home game against Virginia on Saturday Feb. 24, 2018, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Former Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings sits on the bench during his last home game against Virginia on Saturday Feb. 24, 2018, at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt coach Kevin Stallings calls out to his team during the first half against Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in New York.
Pitt coach Kevin Stallings calls out to his team during the first half against Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in New York.
Former Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings during his last home game against Virginia Saturday Feb. 24, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Former Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings during his last home game against Virginia Saturday Feb. 24, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Former Pitt coach Kevin Stallings with athletic director Heather Lyke before Stalling's last home game against Virginia on Saturday Feb. 24, 2018, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Former Pitt coach Kevin Stallings with athletic director Heather Lyke before Stalling's last home game against Virginia on Saturday Feb. 24, 2018, at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 4 hours ago

Pitt parted ways with basketball coach Kevin Stallings, the school confirmed via a news release Thursday morning after he met with athletic director Heather Lyke.

Stallings completed his second season as the Panthers coach Tuesday with an opening-round loss to Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament. Pitt was the only team in the country not to win a conference game this season, going 0-18 in the ACC and finishing its season on a 19-game losing streak.

A source who spoke to Stallings said the veteran coach "wasn't surprised" and that the meeting with Lyke was cordial.

"I want to express my appreciation to Coach Stallings for his commitment to our program," Lyke said in a prepared statement. "In moving forward, we have tremendous expectations for our men's basketball program at Pitt and I believe we can achieve great things within the Atlantic Coast Conference and nationally. A national search for the next Pitt head coach will begin immediately."

Less than a year into her tenure, Lyke will have her first major hire in a revenue-producing sport. Stallings was hired by former athletic director Scott Barnes to replace Jamie Dixon, who left to coach his alma mater, TCU.

Pitt had made the NCAA Tournament 11 times in 13 seasons under Dixon. Stallings finished 24-41 overall and 4-32 in ACC play.

After going 16-17 in his first season with a veteran team, almost the entire roster was turned over (Stallings brought in 11 new players) for 2017-18. The results were worse, 8-24, although the season-ending injury to senior forward Ryan Luther in December did not help.

Only three of Pitt's 18 regular-season conference games this season were decided by fewer than 10 points, and seven were by more than 20 points.

Before Stallings' consecutive losing seasons, Pitt hadn't finished below .500 since 1999-2000.

Firing the 57-year-old Stallings without cause would come with a sizable buyout, reportedly more than $9 million. It is rare, but not unheard of, that a school fires a coach after just two seasons. Stallings signed a six-year contract when he was signed in March 2016.

Stallings previously was coach at Vanderbilt for 17 seasons, going 332-220 and making the NCAA Tournament seven times. Counting six seasons before that at Illinois State, Stallings is 479-324 in 25 seasons as a Division I coach.

Attendance plummeted at the Petersen Events Center the past two seasons, particularly this winter when record lows for crowds repeatedly were set. The Panthers averaged 4,117 fans per home game, breaking the previous record low of 8,327 set in Stallings' first season.

Other than an 81-word release that announced the "men's basketball leadership change," Pitt officials were not available for comment. No news conference is scheduled.

Staff writer Jerry DiPaola contributed. Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Related Content
AP: Pitt's Kevin Stallings not only coach on hot seat 
Mark Fox might need an improbable run through the Southeastern Conference tournament to save his coaching job. He's hardly alone on the college basketball hot ...
Former Pitt player Sheldon Jeter: 'Love and respect' for Kevin Stallings
Beaver Falls native Sheldon Jeter, at first glance, might be one of the Pitt alums who perhaps might most celebrate the firing of Kevin Stallings. Jeter, ...
Timeline of Kevin Stallings' tenure at Pitt
Less than two years after it began, the Kevin Stallings era has ended for Pitt basketball. The 711 days featured only four ACC victories but ...
What would $9.4 million get at Pitt?
Pitt boosters reportedly will pony up $9.4 million to jettison men's basketball coach Kevin Stallings, as originally reported by 93.7 The Fan sports radio host ...
Tim Benz: Pitt AD Heather Lyke's decision to fire Kevin Stallings unfair but necessary
In the sports columnist/sports talk business you are supposed to "have a hot take" and stick to it. Take a hard line. Embed an opinion ...
Thad Matta leads no shortage of potential candidates for Pitt coaching job
So, where does Pitt turn now? The easy part for athletic director Heather Lyke was firing basketball coach Kevin Stallings after a season in which ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me