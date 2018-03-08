Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Former Pitt player Sheldon Jeter: 'Love and respect' for Kevin Stallings

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
Pitt's Sheldon Jeter plays against Florida State Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Sheldon Jeter plays against Florida State Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 7 hours ago

Beaver Falls native Sheldon Jeter, at first glance, might be one of the Pitt alums who perhaps might most celebrate the firing of Kevin Stallings.

Jeter, however, took to social media to make it clear that was anything but the case.

A forward who played three seasons for the Panthers, Jeter posted a photo of he and Stallings to his Twitter account. Stallings is patting Jeter on the chest and looking at him in the eye.

Former Pitt teammate Chris Jones responded, "That's real brother," and Jeter answered by saying, "Just showing some love and respect to someone who earned mine."

Jeter signed for Vanderbilt coming out of high school – a team then coached by Stallings. After a 2012-13 freshman season in which he played all 33 games and started seven, Jeter elected to transfer. Stallings, though, blocked a direct transfer to Pitt, so Jeter sat out a season and went to a junior college before playing his final three seasons for the Panthers.

After mostly coming off the bench in 2014-15 and 2015-16 for Pitt and former coach Jamie Dixon, Jeter became a starter as a fifth-year senior under Stallings. He repeatedly expressed there were no hard feelings, and Stallings said that the Jeter/Pitt situation was the only one in more than 20 years of coaching that he did not approve of a transfer destination.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Related Content
Pitt fires basketball coach Kevin Stallings after 2 tumultuous seasons
Pitt parted ways with basketball coach Kevin Stallings, the school confirmed via a news release Thursday morning after he met with athletic director Heather Lyke. ...
Timeline of Kevin Stallings' tenure at Pitt
Less than two years after it began, the Kevin Stallings era has ended for Pitt basketball. The 711 days featured only four ACC victories but ...
AP: Pitt's Kevin Stallings not only coach on hot seat 
Mark Fox might need an improbable run through the Southeastern Conference tournament to save his coaching job. He's hardly alone on the college basketball hot ...
What would $9.4 million get at Pitt?
Pitt boosters reportedly will pony up $9.4 million to jettison men's basketball coach Kevin Stallings, as originally reported by 93.7 The Fan sports radio host ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me