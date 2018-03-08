Former Pitt player Sheldon Jeter: 'Love and respect' for Kevin Stallings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Beaver Falls native Sheldon Jeter, at first glance, might be one of the Pitt alums who perhaps might most celebrate the firing of Kevin Stallings.

Jeter, however, took to social media to make it clear that was anything but the case.

A forward who played three seasons for the Panthers, Jeter posted a photo of he and Stallings to his Twitter account. Stallings is patting Jeter on the chest and looking at him in the eye.

Former Pitt teammate Chris Jones responded, "That's real brother," and Jeter answered by saying, "Just showing some love and respect to someone who earned mine."

Just showing some love and respect to someone who earned mine. — Sheldon Jeter (@JonBlaze_21) March 8, 2018

Jeter signed for Vanderbilt coming out of high school – a team then coached by Stallings. After a 2012-13 freshman season in which he played all 33 games and started seven, Jeter elected to transfer. Stallings, though, blocked a direct transfer to Pitt, so Jeter sat out a season and went to a junior college before playing his final three seasons for the Panthers.

After mostly coming off the bench in 2014-15 and 2015-16 for Pitt and former coach Jamie Dixon, Jeter became a starter as a fifth-year senior under Stallings. He repeatedly expressed there were no hard feelings, and Stallings said that the Jeter/Pitt situation was the only one in more than 20 years of coaching that he did not approve of a transfer destination.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.