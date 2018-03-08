What would $9.4 million get at Pitt?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt boosters reportedly will pony up $9.4 million to jettison men's basketball coach Kevin Stallings, as originally reported by 93.7 The Fan sports radio host Colin Dunlap.

Here is a look at what that money could buy at the University of Pittsburgh:

94

Associate professor positions, at an average annual salary of $99,900 a year

518

Full tuition for a year at the Oakland campus, at a cost of $18,130 per student

16,404

Pitt basketball season tickets, at the lowest price general ticket package of $573

26,293

Pitt class rings, as offered by Balfour starting at $345 for women and $370 for men

170,909

Number of general admission single-game tickets priced at $55, the amount Pitt charged this season for games against ACC opponents Syracuse, Louisville and Virginia. The Petersen Events Center seats 12,500 fans for basketball games.

376,000

Pitt baseball caps, at a cost of $25 — enough to cover every head in the city of Pittsburgh with about 70,000 left over for scalpers

714,828

Oakland Zoo t-shirts, at $13.15 each — and as popularized by the student section at Pitt basketball games

Sources: University of Pittsburgh, American Association of University Professors, Pitt Athletics, The Pitt Shop, The University Store on Fifth/Balfour