Kevin Stallings' lawyers: Ex-Pitt coach 'owed his full, contractual buyout'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lawyers for Kevin Stallings released a statement Friday stating that the former Pitt basketball coach is owed his full contractual buyout, and reports that school officials have offered $7.5 million are untrue.

"The actual number offered is far less," Scott Tompsett and Jim Lieber of Kansas City, Mo.-based Tompsett Collegiate Sports Law said in their statement. "It is our position that coach Stallings is due and owed his full contractual buyout."

Stallings was fired Thursday with four years remaining on his contract.

Tompsett and Lieber went on to say in the statement that they "vehementaly disagree with reports from unnamed sources that Pitt has cause to terminate coach Stallings' contract for cause based on comments coach Stallings made at Louisville over two months ago Jan. 2, 2018." At that game, a 77-51 loss to Louisville, Stallings responded to a heckler by saying, "At least we don't pay players $100,000." The reference was to the recruiting scandal at Louisville.

Meanwhile, Pitt could lose a recruit from its class of 2018 after College of Southern Idaho point guard Danya Kingsby tweeted that he has asked for his release. Kingsby signed a Pitt letter of intent in November.

Here is the text of Kingsby's tweet:

"I have requested my release from U of Pittsburgh & will be reopening my recruitment back up Due to the change of the coaching staff at Pitt! I want to thank Coach Stallings, Coach Dan (Cage) & the rest of the coaching staff for everything!"

Kingsby, 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, averaged 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season for Southern Idaho.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.