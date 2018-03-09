Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Kevin Stallings' lawyers: Ex-Pitt coach 'owed his full, contractual buyout'

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, March 9, 2018, 5:54 p.m.
Former Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings during his last home game against Virginia Saturday Feb. 24, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Former Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings during his last home game against Virginia Saturday Feb. 24, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 7 hours ago

Lawyers for Kevin Stallings released a statement Friday stating that the former Pitt basketball coach is owed his full contractual buyout, and reports that school officials have offered $7.5 million are untrue.

"The actual number offered is far less," Scott Tompsett and Jim Lieber of Kansas City, Mo.-based Tompsett Collegiate Sports Law said in their statement. "It is our position that coach Stallings is due and owed his full contractual buyout."

Stallings was fired Thursday with four years remaining on his contract.

Tompsett and Lieber went on to say in the statement that they "vehementaly disagree with reports from unnamed sources that Pitt has cause to terminate coach Stallings' contract for cause based on comments coach Stallings made at Louisville over two months ago Jan. 2, 2018." At that game, a 77-51 loss to Louisville, Stallings responded to a heckler by saying, "At least we don't pay players $100,000." The reference was to the recruiting scandal at Louisville.

Meanwhile, Pitt could lose a recruit from its class of 2018 after College of Southern Idaho point guard Danya Kingsby tweeted that he has asked for his release. Kingsby signed a Pitt letter of intent in November.

Here is the text of Kingsby's tweet:

"I have requested my release from U of Pittsburgh & will be reopening my recruitment back up Due to the change of the coaching staff at Pitt! I want to thank Coach Stallings, Coach Dan (Cage) & the rest of the coaching staff for everything!"

Kingsby, 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, averaged 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season for Southern Idaho.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me