Pitt

Ryan Luther's tweet supports former Pitt coach Kevin Stallings

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 11:30 p.m.
Pitt's Ryan Luther reacts after scoring against Duquesne in the first half Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

Updated 8 hours ago

Ryan Luther, who has spent four years playing basketball at Pitt for two coaches, came out in support of former coach Kevin Stallings on Saturday night, posting a message on Twitter that said the decision to fire Stallings was "influenced by the wrong things."

The tweet expressed Luther's disappointment with the change in leadership and said the players wanted to return next year and play for Stallings.

"Unfortunately, because of the decision from people who are not involved with the program daily and are influenced by the wrong things, it has come to an end," Luther wrote.

"Our team wanted to be here at Pitt and play for coach Stallings and his amazing staff. We believed as a whole we could have grown together and been a great team at Pitt," the tweet concluded.

Luther, a senior, scored 451 points in four seasons at Pitt, but he missed the last 22 games of the 2017-18 season and 12 the previous year with foot injuries.

Stallings said during the season he expected the NCAA to grant an injury waiver for Luther to return next season.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

