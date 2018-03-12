Ah, spring! Footballs are in the air at Pitt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi opened his fourth spring Monday morning, with major changes on the field and in the coaches' offices.

As expected, questions surround a team that was 5-7 last season and missed a bowl game for the first time at Pitt since 2007.

That was so many coaches ago that counting them doesn't matter anymore, but the previous instability atop the program has been replaced by Narduzzi's new and improved contract that runs through 2024.

There are four new assistants, however: Defensive coordinator Randy Bates and secondary and safety coaches Archie Collins and Cory Sanders and offensive line coach Dave Borbely.

Here are three questions that will require answers sometime before the opener against Albany on Sept. 1.

1. Did rising sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett show enough last season to indicate he can capably handle the job throughout the season?

There's a lot of excitement inside the coach's rooms about Pickett's potential, and there should be.

Pickett has the arm and the feet to make plays happen — remember the two rushing touchdowns in the upset of Miami? — but he threw only 66 passes.

The spring and summer will be key to his development, in order for him to comfortably and confidently take the keys to the offense in training camp. There are no guarantees in college football, especially at quarterback.

2. Will the offensive line provide Pickett the protection he needs and the running room for senior backs Darrin Hall and Qadree Ollison that will complement the passing game?

Heavy losses on the line cannot be minimized, not just in terms of size and ability. The leadership and accountability former left tacklel Brian O'Neill displayed daily will be difficult to replace.

Senior Alex Bookser is the elder statesman and O'Neill's successor as leader of the unit. He can fill holes everywhere, although he has spent most of his time at guard.

Borbely has a returning center in former walkon Jimmy Morrissey and senior guard Mike Herndon to help the transition, but untested players emerge everywhere else. Transfers Chase Brown and Stefano Millin will get first crack at the tackle positions, although Millin is graduating from Kent State and won't show up until summer.

3. Can Pitt's coaches reshape the defense into the type of unit Narduzzi was known for at Michigan State — and that, actually, got the head coach his job at Pitt?

The big question is in the secondary that has two new coaches and an interesting position swap before the first football was snapped.

Highly regarded 2017 recruit Paris Ford, who missed most of training camp (academics) and did not appear in a game during the season, has moved from safety to cornerback to take advantage of his athleticism.

Meanwhile, former corner Therran Coleman has moved to safety where he will compete with a couple of veteran Central Catholic graduates Damar Hamlin and Bricen Garner.

And, oh by the way, cornerback Avonte Maddox and safety Jordan Whitehead aren't around anymore, taking their considerable skills and experience to the next level.

Keep an eye on the defensive line — tackles Shane Roy, Keyshon Camp and Amir Watts and ends Dewayne Hendrix and Rashad Weaver — may form the most dependable and productive unit on the team.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.