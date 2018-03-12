Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Ah, spring! Footballs are in the air at Pitt

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, March 12, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi

Updated 21 hours ago

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi opened his fourth spring Monday morning, with major changes on the field and in the coaches' offices.

As expected, questions surround a team that was 5-7 last season and missed a bowl game for the first time at Pitt since 2007.

That was so many coaches ago that counting them doesn't matter anymore, but the previous instability atop the program has been replaced by Narduzzi's new and improved contract that runs through 2024.

There are four new assistants, however: Defensive coordinator Randy Bates and secondary and safety coaches Archie Collins and Cory Sanders and offensive line coach Dave Borbely.

Here are three questions that will require answers sometime before the opener against Albany on Sept. 1.

1. Did rising sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett show enough last season to indicate he can capably handle the job throughout the season?

There's a lot of excitement inside the coach's rooms about Pickett's potential, and there should be.

Pickett has the arm and the feet to make plays happen — remember the two rushing touchdowns in the upset of Miami? — but he threw only 66 passes.

The spring and summer will be key to his development, in order for him to comfortably and confidently take the keys to the offense in training camp. There are no guarantees in college football, especially at quarterback.

2. Will the offensive line provide Pickett the protection he needs and the running room for senior backs Darrin Hall and Qadree Ollison that will complement the passing game?

Heavy losses on the line cannot be minimized, not just in terms of size and ability. The leadership and accountability former left tacklel Brian O'Neill displayed daily will be difficult to replace.

Senior Alex Bookser is the elder statesman and O'Neill's successor as leader of the unit. He can fill holes everywhere, although he has spent most of his time at guard.

Borbely has a returning center in former walkon Jimmy Morrissey and senior guard Mike Herndon to help the transition, but untested players emerge everywhere else. Transfers Chase Brown and Stefano Millin will get first crack at the tackle positions, although Millin is graduating from Kent State and won't show up until summer.

3. Can Pitt's coaches reshape the defense into the type of unit Narduzzi was known for at Michigan State — and that, actually, got the head coach his job at Pitt?

The big question is in the secondary that has two new coaches and an interesting position swap before the first football was snapped.

Highly regarded 2017 recruit Paris Ford, who missed most of training camp (academics) and did not appear in a game during the season, has moved from safety to cornerback to take advantage of his athleticism.

Meanwhile, former corner Therran Coleman has moved to safety where he will compete with a couple of veteran Central Catholic graduates Damar Hamlin and Bricen Garner.

And, oh by the way, cornerback Avonte Maddox and safety Jordan Whitehead aren't around anymore, taking their considerable skills and experience to the next level.

Keep an eye on the defensive line — tackles Shane Roy, Keyshon Camp and Amir Watts and ends Dewayne Hendrix and Rashad Weaver — may form the most dependable and productive unit on the team.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me