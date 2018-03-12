Pitt's Paris Ford happy to be practicing, OK with move to cornerback

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt fans have been waiting a long time for former prized recruit Paris Ford to take the practice field eligible and part of the two-deep at safety.

That didn't happen when spring drills opened Monday, but only because of a technicality. Ford was present. He's cleared to play, and by all indications, he will be a big part of the first-team defense this spring.

But instead of playing at safety, Ford was at cornerback.

"I am just going to go out there and doing whatever the coaches tell me to play," said Ford, a Munhall native and the highest-rated member of Pitt's 2017 recruiting class. "Whatever will help the team win, I am down to do.

"It doesn't really matter what position I am at, just as long as I am playing and on the field, I am happy."

Ford made his coaches and teammates happy by making what new secondary coach Archie Collins said were "two or three" interceptions in practice.

"I tell you what: If you've got the ability to play corner and safety, it tells the amount of athleticism that you have," Collins said. "That's the first and foremost thing. With him being such a great athlete, he's going to play both positions. We're working him out (cornerback) currently right now, but he can possibly go back to safety."

That redshirt tremendously humbled me , NOW the whole world finna see what I'm On . . . #H2P — Paris Ford (@DiddyBop1_) December 12, 2017

To accomodate Ford's move, redshirt sophomore Therran Coleman (Brashear) was moved from cornerback to free safety.

"Trying to get your best 11 on the field," coach Pat Narduzzi said. "I don't think there's anything to it. Paris could go back and be a safety in a second. Therran can go back and be a corner. It's kind of, 'Where do we want to start?' All four of those guys back there, corners and safeties, should know every one of those spots."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.