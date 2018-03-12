Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Tre Tipton, George Aston practicing with Pitt after injury-plagued 2017

Chris Adamski
Monday, March 12, 2018, 6:45 p.m.
Pitt receiver Tre Tipton goes through drills during practice Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt fullback George Aston (35) celebrates his touchdown against Penn State in the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Heinz Field.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
Updated 9 hours ago

Receiver Tre Tipton and fullback George Aston participated in drills.

Tipton, a junior from Apollo-Ridge, missed last season because of a nonfootball knee injury. A fifth-year senior, Aston was limited to brief appearances in two games.

Aston had 10 touchdowns in 2016. Tipton has been hit by injuries during each of his three seasons with the Panthers.

"It's good to have Tre (Tipton) back out here today," offensive coordinator Shawn Watson said. "We really missed him. We felt him today, just in limited time, what he was able to do. We're being smart with him as we progress him along, but it was good to have him out there."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

