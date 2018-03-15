New defensive coordinator Randy Bates assimilating at Pitt

After spending the past 12 years in Chicago, Randy Bates hasn't yet shaken "Da Bears" in favor of "Yinz guys."

But as the new Pitt defensive coordinator gradually assimilates his new team, the language barrier is one of the first obstacles to overcome.

"I am trying to just put the French into Spanish, (to use a phrase)," Bates said after a Panthers practice session during the first week of spring camp. "I spoke 'Spanish' for the last 12 years, and they have spoke 'French.' So it has taken me a little time.

"But I have taken my terminology and put it in to our terminology here at Pitt. Are we doing some different things? Yes, but we are forming it through the Pitt terminology, if you will."

An Ohio native and Ohio State alumnus, Bates served as Northwestern's linebackers coach since Pat Fitzgerald took over that program in 2006. Fitzgerald is known for his intensity, and although at first glance Bates might come across as laid-back and cerebral in a conversational setting, his Naval Lieutenant past can come out while relating to his team.

"He brings a lot of juice, brings a lot of energy," senior linebacker Oluwaseun Idowu said.

"Even when he's talking in the meeting room, his voice is already at the top of the roof, he's ready to go. Every second of the day, he's got some juice."

Idowu said "not too much has changed" schematically from what the Panthers did under former coordinator Josh Conklin — though it's mid-March and Bates has been on the job fewer than nine weeks.

"He's trying to learn all our stuff and get used to us and do his best for us," Idowu said. "He has a ton of knowledge. You can just tell by the way he talks and how he talks about certain things and just the way he feels about us playing and about the game. You can tell in the way he is on the field — coaches say certain things that let you know that."

Bates takes over a defense that ranked 11th in the ACC in yards allowed — and 105th nationally in passing yards allowed. He's working with a pair of new coaches in charge of Pitt defensive backs in secondary coach Archie Collins and safeties coach Cory Sanders.

Though Bates has been a linebackers coach for 24 of the 36 seasons he's been in the business (his coaching career began as the offensive line coach at Muskingum in 1982), he also has five seasons in charge of the secondary on his résumé.

Bates' only time spent as a coordinator was in 2005 at Louisiana Tech.

"I will go over to the secondary and say hello. We have two new coaches there, so we are forming relationships at those positions with those coaches, and they are also with me," Bates said. "So I am also helping there, and then I jump down with the D-line and really just come and yell at them for a couple seconds. They are doing great.

"I think the guys are starting to feel good with each other, just starting to get some chemistry now."

While there was significant staff turnover on a defense Bates now oversees, the player personnel is more familiar: nine starters return from a defense that arguably played better as the season went on. The Panthers allowed an average of fewer than 20 points per game over their final five contests, which would have ranked them third in the ACC over the full season.

"I am pleased with their skill level. I am pleased with their focus," Bates said of the defensive players. "Truthfully, they are just getting to the point of getting to know me and what I expect and vice versa. So it's a learning experience for all of us, but we are making strides."

