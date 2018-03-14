Quartet of Pitt swimmers, divers seek glory at NCAA championships

Pitt senior diver Meme Sharp believes she performs best when she is happy. That's why she occasionally breaks into a poolside dance – she was a dancer and baton twirler in her youth – and chats with other athletes during meets.

She said those distractions also help to keep her mind off the pressure inherent to competition. It's an approach that enabled her become an ACC champion, a qualifier for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials and the 1-meter champion at the '17 USA Diving Winter Nationals.

“I know that I did as well as I did at ACCs because I wasn't focused on expectations or what scores I was getting or what place I was in,” Sharp said. “I focused on making small corrections and having fun.”

She will use that strategy one more time at this weekend's NCAA swimming and diving championships. Sharp is one of four Pitt athletes who will begin competition Thursday at Ohio State's McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

Joining Sharp, an honorable mention All-American in the 3 meter as a sophomore, are freshman diver Lydia Rosenthall and senior swimmers Amanda Richey and Lina Rathsack.

“We have a really good group here,” Rathsack said.

Four athletes equals the program's largest NCAA contingent since the turn of the millennium, and the three seniors are among the program's most decorated performers:

• Sharp is the first Pitt woman to win an ACC title in any sport (3 meter in 2016) and holds program records in all three diving disciplines (1 and 3 meter and platform). She qualified for this weekend's NCAAs in the 1 and 3 meters.

• Richey, like Sharp a three-time NCAA qualifier, holds program marks in the 1,000 freestyle, 1,650 freestyle and 400 individual medley. She qualified in the 500 freestyle and 1,650 freestyle.

• Rathsack, a native of Germany who transferred from UNLV last season, holds Pitt records in the 100 and 200 breaststroke and 200 IM. She qualified for NCAAs in the two breaststroke events and was an honorable mention All-American in the 100 breast in 2017.

Rosenthall, meanwhile, joined the team in late January – so new that her mugshot isn't even included with roster on the Pitt athletics website – brought to Pitt by new diving coach and fellow Englishwoman Katie Hazelton. She qualified for the 1- and 3-meter diving and figures to have her own decorated college career after a successful stretch in national events in Great Britain.

“They're all very mature athletes,” said second-year coach John Hargis, a gold medalist in the 400 medley relay at the 1996 Olympics. “They've competed at very high levels throughout their careers.”

This is the second consecutive season Pitt qualified four athletes for the NCAA meet, and Hargis said he hopes to see that number increase as he continues to try to move the program forward.

Hargis said he sees no reason why Pitt can't be one of the top swimming and diving programs in the region. Rathsack agreed, noting she is impressed with Pitt's facilities and how it “really takes care of all the Olympic sports.”

“We've got to get the program to an upper-echelon ACC team,” Hargis said. “If you do that, you're going to compete with the top-10 teams in the country at (NCAAs). That can definitely be done over time.”

The future of Pitt swimming and diving lies in the hands of athletes like Rosenthall. As for the three senior NCAA qualifiers, they will become part of the program's history, and as they exit the pool deck for the final time, they want to do so knowing they gave their best.

“I am happy I have those two (seniors) here,” Rathsack said. “They're really going to get me going. I think all three of us have a really good chance at improving our score and getting points for our team.”

Said Sharp: “I've been here before, and this is a position I feel comfortable in. I just want to be able to look back and be proud of my last performance and not hold anything back.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.