Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Quartet of Pitt swimmers, divers seek glory at NCAA championships

Chuck Curti | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
Pitt freshman diver Lydia Rosenthal joined the team in January and made the finals of the ACC championships in the 3-meter event.
Pitt Athletics
Pitt freshman diver Lydia Rosenthal joined the team in January and made the finals of the ACC championships in the 3-meter event.
Senior diver Meme Sharp holds the Pitt record for 1- and 3-meter and platform. In 2016, she won the ACC 3-meter title, making her the first Pitt female athlete to win a conference title, and took part in the Olympic trials.
Pitt Athletics
Senior diver Meme Sharp holds the Pitt record for 1- and 3-meter and platform. In 2016, she won the ACC 3-meter title, making her the first Pitt female athlete to win a conference title, and took part in the Olympic trials.
Senior Amanda Richey owns the Pitt record in the 1,000 free, 1,650 free and the 400 IM. She is a three-time NCAA qualifier.
Pitt Athletics
Senior Amanda Richey owns the Pitt record in the 1,000 free, 1,650 free and the 400 IM. She is a three-time NCAA qualifier.
Senior Lina Rathsack, a native of Germany, owns the Pitt record in the 100 breast and 200 breast and was an honorable mention All-American in the 100 breast last season.
Pitt Athletics
Senior Lina Rathsack, a native of Germany, owns the Pitt record in the 100 breast and 200 breast and was an honorable mention All-American in the 100 breast last season.

Updated 12 hours ago

Pitt senior diver Meme Sharp believes she performs best when she is happy. That's why she occasionally breaks into a poolside dance – she was a dancer and baton twirler in her youth – and chats with other athletes during meets.

She said those distractions also help to keep her mind off the pressure inherent to competition. It's an approach that enabled her become an ACC champion, a qualifier for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials and the 1-meter champion at the '17 USA Diving Winter Nationals.

“I know that I did as well as I did at ACCs because I wasn't focused on expectations or what scores I was getting or what place I was in,” Sharp said. “I focused on making small corrections and having fun.”

She will use that strategy one more time at this weekend's NCAA swimming and diving championships. Sharp is one of four Pitt athletes who will begin competition Thursday at Ohio State's McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

Joining Sharp, an honorable mention All-American in the 3 meter as a sophomore, are freshman diver Lydia Rosenthall and senior swimmers Amanda Richey and Lina Rathsack.

“We have a really good group here,” Rathsack said.

Four athletes equals the program's largest NCAA contingent since the turn of the millennium, and the three seniors are among the program's most decorated performers:

• Sharp is the first Pitt woman to win an ACC title in any sport (3 meter in 2016) and holds program records in all three diving disciplines (1 and 3 meter and platform). She qualified for this weekend's NCAAs in the 1 and 3 meters.

• Richey, like Sharp a three-time NCAA qualifier, holds program marks in the 1,000 freestyle, 1,650 freestyle and 400 individual medley. She qualified in the 500 freestyle and 1,650 freestyle.

• Rathsack, a native of Germany who transferred from UNLV last season, holds Pitt records in the 100 and 200 breaststroke and 200 IM. She qualified for NCAAs in the two breaststroke events and was an honorable mention All-American in the 100 breast in 2017.

Rosenthall, meanwhile, joined the team in late January – so new that her mugshot isn't even included with roster on the Pitt athletics website – brought to Pitt by new diving coach and fellow Englishwoman Katie Hazelton. She qualified for the 1- and 3-meter diving and figures to have her own decorated college career after a successful stretch in national events in Great Britain.

“They're all very mature athletes,” said second-year coach John Hargis, a gold medalist in the 400 medley relay at the 1996 Olympics. “They've competed at very high levels throughout their careers.”

This is the second consecutive season Pitt qualified four athletes for the NCAA meet, and Hargis said he hopes to see that number increase as he continues to try to move the program forward.

Hargis said he sees no reason why Pitt can't be one of the top swimming and diving programs in the region. Rathsack agreed, noting she is impressed with Pitt's facilities and how it “really takes care of all the Olympic sports.”

“We've got to get the program to an upper-echelon ACC team,” Hargis said. “If you do that, you're going to compete with the top-10 teams in the country at (NCAAs). That can definitely be done over time.”

The future of Pitt swimming and diving lies in the hands of athletes like Rosenthall. As for the three senior NCAA qualifiers, they will become part of the program's history, and as they exit the pool deck for the final time, they want to do so knowing they gave their best.

“I am happy I have those two (seniors) here,” Rathsack said. “They're really going to get me going. I think all three of us have a really good chance at improving our score and getting points for our team.”

Said Sharp: “I've been here before, and this is a position I feel comfortable in. I just want to be able to look back and be proud of my last performance and not hold anything back.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me