Pitt football notebook: WR Tre Tipton works back into practice

This practice more than others rekindled old feelings in Pitt wide receiver Tre Tipton.

Thursday was the team's first this spring in full pads.

“It's been awhile since I've been in pads,” said Tipton, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. “It was definitely a special moment for me. Getting a little bit physical, getting that feeling again, what it feels like to get hit and catch the ball, it was definitely fun.”

Coaches still are easing Tipton into workouts, receivers coach Kevin Sherman said, limiting his repetitions and live contact. But the morning practice was a mental refresher of sorts for an athlete who hasn't played a real football game in more than 15 months.

“Just reminding myself that this is what I like to do,” Tipton said. “This is what I love to do.”

The return of the 6-foot, 185-pound redshirt junior could bolster an unsettled position for Pitt, which lost wideouts Jester Weah and Quadree Henderson to the next level. Top receiving options back from last season are senior Rafael Araujo-Lopes (43 receptions), junior Maurice Ffrench (25), junior Aaron Mathews (16) and sophomore Ruben Flowers III (none).

In nine games in 2016, Tipton had 12 receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown and added 61 rushing yards on 11 carries.

“From a coaching standpoint, it's great to have him back out there,” Sherman said, “and our team really is looking forward to having him back out there because we need added depth in the spring. We're gradually easing him into reps. He's not doing everything live or anything like that. He's getting his stamina up and getting back to running full speed like he's used to doing. But he's getting better.

“I think where he is right now mentally, I like where he's at right now. Now we've just got to physically get him ready to go.”

A series of injuries limited Tipton to 13 games combined over the past three seasons, starting with a knee injury in 2015 and a collapsed lung in 2016. Tipton was poised for a key role in the offense last fall, but his season was wiped out entirely by a non-football knee injury in the summer.

The Apollo-Ridge graduate walked off the indoor practice field Thursday optimistic but insisting there's work ahead of him.

“Even they tell me they're surprised with how hard I'm able to go (at practice) with what I've been through,” Tipton said, “but honestly it's to the point where I expect a lot more out of myself.

“It's OK to say that you're injured and you're doing well (in your recovery), but when you're an athlete, you're born to compete. For me, I don't want to be average. I want to be better than I was the day before. Today I felt like I took a little step back, but I just want to keep climbing that ladder.”

The step back was clearing a mental hurdle.

“I've got to continue to remind myself: ‘I'm just going hard.' ” Tipton said. “You get little tweaks here and there … you've just got to keep going. I felt like I showed my strengths today. I proved to myself that I can continue to compete, even with a brace. So it's going to be good.”

Narduzzi praises offensive line

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi had mixed reactions to his team's first practice in pads, but his praise for the offensive line's effort was clear.

“I was impressed with our offense, the way they ran the ball,” he said. “ ... We've still got some things we need to clean up in the pass game, but I was impressed with how we ran the ball and what we did offensively, so that was really good to see.”

The offensive line depth should help alleviate the roster departures, he said.

“We don't have a lot of experience, we don't have a lot of game reps, but we have some talent there,” Narduzzi said. “I really believe we have talent with (Carson) Van Lynn and Gabe Houy and Bryce Hargrove. There are a lot of guys who have opportunities to make plays.”

Clarett speaks to team

The Pitt football team heard this week from former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett, who won a national title as a freshman but later spent more than three years in prison for aggravated robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

The Youngstown native now shares his story with college athletes. Narduzzi said his visit was part of a weekly series called “Developing Pitt Men.”

“He's a guy that went through some struggles,” Narduzzi said. “It's part of life. One major thing that he talked about … was trust the people around you. Back when he was at Ohio State and won a national championship, he didn't really embrace the people that were trying to help him and pull him in the right direction.”

