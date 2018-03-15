Pitt's Forys, Rahmani advance to 2nd round at NCAA wrestling championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CLEVELAND — So much for the Pitt-Penn State rivalry being dead.

Pitt senior Dom Forys recorded his first pin of the season against Penn State's Corey Keener in front of the Nittany Lions fans section at Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA Division I wrestling championships.

Forys rallied from a 2-0 deficit and led 3-2 against Keener through two periods, but the Penn State senior rallied to tie the score at 4-4.

Forys got a reversal midway through the third period and pinned Keener at 4:57. He got up and pumped his fist.

“I heard the Penn State fans,” said the North Allegheny graduate, a 133-pounder. “I was glad it was me in the Pitt singlet. I knew if I kept my pace that he wouldn't be able to hang with me.

“I was just trying to think how awesome it is to be here. I have to be grateful for this opportunity; it's my last ride.”

Forys defeated Keener in the 2017 NCAA tournament. He is a three-time NCAA qualifier.

“I felt positive, and I felt strong,” Forys said. “Just trying to trust what my coaches say and keep the momentum for the later rounds. It's my last year, I have nothing to lose.”

He'll face Lehigh's Scott Parker in the second round Thursday night.

Taleb Rahmani also advanced for Pitt. He pinned Princeton's Mike D'Angelo, at 5:53, in the 157-pound weight class.

Rahmani, who received an at-large bid, will face No. 1 seed Hayden Hidlay of N.C. State.

Pitt heavyweight Ryan Solomon fell to No. 1 Kyle Snyder of Ohio State, 15-5, and Nick Zanetta (Keystone Oaks) dropped a 10-1 decision to Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis at 141 pounds.

Iowa went a perfect 9 for 9 in the opening round and leads the team standings with 18.5 points. Ohio State was a perfect 10 for 10 and is second with 17 points while Penn State, which went 7 for 9, is third with 16 points.

Advancing from Penn State were Zain Retherford (149 pounds), Kittanning grad Jason Nolf (157), Central Catholic grad Vincenzo Joseph (165), Mark Hall (174), Bo Nickal (184), Shakur Rasheed (197) and heavyweight Nick Nevills.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.