Report: Pitt offers men's basketball coaching position to Rhode Island's Dan Hurley

Bill Hartlep
Bill Hartlep | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 7:27 p.m.
Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley hugs Fatts Russell after a losing effort in the first half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley hugs Fatts Russell after a losing effort in the first half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Rhode Island men's basketball coach Dan Hurley has a decision to make, and according to reports, it's a decision that could pay more than $3 million per year.

According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Pitt offered Hurley a multi-year contract at more than $3 million per year to be the Panthers head basketball coach.

Hurley, 45, led Rhode Island to the NCAA Tournament for consecutive seasons for the first time in program history. The Rams won the Atlantic 10 regular-season title and defeated Oklahoma in the tournament last week at PPG Paints Arena.

UConn also has shown interest in hiring Hurley for its coaching vacancy.

Pitt is looking for a replacement for Kevin Stallings, who was fired after two seasons.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bhartlep@tribweb.com.

