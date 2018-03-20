Report: Pitt offers men's basketball coaching position to Rhode Island's Dan Hurley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rhode Island men's basketball coach Dan Hurley has a decision to make, and according to reports, it's a decision that could pay more than $3 million per year.

According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Pitt offered Hurley a multi-year contract at more than $3 million per year to be the Panthers head basketball coach.

Pitt has offered Dan Hurley a multi-year deal in excess of $3 million dollars annually to be its next head basketball coach, per multiple sources. UConn and URI still in play. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2018

The offers made to Dan Hurley by both UConn and Rhode Island are less monetarily than Pitt, but still very much in play, per multiple sources. Decision likely in next 24 hours. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2018

Hurley, 45, led Rhode Island to the NCAA Tournament for consecutive seasons for the first time in program history. The Rams won the Atlantic 10 regular-season title and defeated Oklahoma in the tournament last week at PPG Paints Arena.

UConn also has shown interest in hiring Hurley for its coaching vacancy.

Pitt is looking for a replacement for Kevin Stallings, who was fired after two seasons.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bhartlep@tribweb.com.