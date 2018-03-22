New Pitt DB coaches Archie Collins, Cory Sanders working well together

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

They came to Pitt from rival schools and never had worked together before a few weeks ago.

Now that they are teaming up to lead what is arguably the Panthers' most talented position group, Archie Collins and Cory Sanders are largely inseparable.

"Those two," head coach Pat Narduzzi said Thursday, "are like brothers.

"It's like they have been working together for 10 years."

Actually, it's a lot closer to 10 days. It was less than a month ago — Feb. 24 — when Pitt announced Sanders as safeties coach. He spent last season at Western Michigan; 2017 was Collins' fifth season at Mid-American Conference rival Central Michigan. Collins was hired as secondary coach by Narduzzi in January.

To say Collins and Sanders have hit it off would be an understatement.

"It's been really good," Sanders said of the relationship. "Archie has been coaching DBs forever … and he's been giving me some good insight on some stuff and new ways to do things, different ways to do it. He's been a great person to work with.

"We spend a lot of time together, too. We do everything out here (on the practice field), and then after hours, say we are done around 5 or 5:30, you'll see me and Archie up here talking coverage and ball until 9:30, 10 o'clock. So we have been around each other a lot in the last three weeks."

The NCAA rule change to add a coach to each team's staff has allowed Pitt to have separate coaches for their safeties and cornerbacks (Collins' primary position duty is the corners).

"Coach Sanders he brings out the best in us, brings out the competitive every day and every day he just is pushing us and I really like him," sophomore safety Phil Campbell said. "He brings a new energy to the DB room. He and Coach Collins, they are work together, and … we are just all on the same page now, and I really like how it is going."

