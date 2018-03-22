Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

New Pitt DB coaches Archie Collins, Cory Sanders working well together

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 6:51 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

They came to Pitt from rival schools and never had worked together before a few weeks ago.

Now that they are teaming up to lead what is arguably the Panthers' most talented position group, Archie Collins and Cory Sanders are largely inseparable.

"Those two," head coach Pat Narduzzi said Thursday, "are like brothers.

"It's like they have been working together for 10 years."

Actually, it's a lot closer to 10 days. It was less than a month ago — Feb. 24 — when Pitt announced Sanders as safeties coach. He spent last season at Western Michigan; 2017 was Collins' fifth season at Mid-American Conference rival Central Michigan. Collins was hired as secondary coach by Narduzzi in January.

To say Collins and Sanders have hit it off would be an understatement.

"It's been really good," Sanders said of the relationship. "Archie has been coaching DBs forever … and he's been giving me some good insight on some stuff and new ways to do things, different ways to do it. He's been a great person to work with.

"We spend a lot of time together, too. We do everything out here (on the practice field), and then after hours, say we are done around 5 or 5:30, you'll see me and Archie up here talking coverage and ball until 9:30, 10 o'clock. So we have been around each other a lot in the last three weeks."

The NCAA rule change to add a coach to each team's staff has allowed Pitt to have separate coaches for their safeties and cornerbacks (Collins' primary position duty is the corners).

"Coach Sanders he brings out the best in us, brings out the competitive every day and every day he just is pushing us and I really like him," sophomore safety Phil Campbell said. "He brings a new energy to the DB room. He and Coach Collins, they are work together, and … we are just all on the same page now, and I really like how it is going."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me