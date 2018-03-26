Pitt softball team hopes to keep riding momentum of fast start in ACC

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pitt softball team made waves in 2015 when, in just its second season in the ACC, it advanced to the conference title game as the No. 6 seed. The Panthers followed that by getting to the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional final.

The ensuing two seasons, however, brought little fanfare. The Panthers' win total dropped each season, and they failed to make the ACC Tournament in 2017.

With much of the same personnel returning this spring, Pitt wasn't expected to scare the ACC's heavyweights. That was reflected in the conference preseason poll, where the Panthers were picked to finish ninth in the 12-team league.

But one-third of the way into the ACC schedule, Pitt has won all three series and is 6-2. The highlight was a two-out-of-three triumph over North Carolina, picked No. 2 in the preseason ACC poll, in Chapel Hill.

“It's huge,” said junior infielder Olivia Gray, a Trinity grad. “Beating the teams we've been beating … are just huge wins for us, and we're really excited.

“I think it's just kind of a maturity in the team.”

It is a maturity that was forged over two exasperating seasons.

The 2016 Panthers struggled to find a pitcher to replace graduated 20-game winner Savannah King. Last season, as the pitching staff continued to sort itself out, the offense couldn't offset the graduation loss of three .300 hitters.

Now, everything seems to be jelling. The Panthers take a 17-11-1 record and a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's nonconference game against Ohio.

“Execution is a big part of sports … and I think those things are coming together for us,” coach Holly Aprile said. “We have a nice blend where we're all just kind of comfortable with our jobs.”

They also have a healthy Giorgiana Zeremenko. The senior catcher, Aprile said, often didn't play at 100 percent last season and went from hitting .392 with 17 home runs and 52 RBIs as a sophomore to .295/1 1⁄ 3 5.

Zeremenko (Canon-McMillan) is hitting .370 with 10 home runs. She spearheaded the series win over North Carolina by going 7 for 10 with three homers, three doubles and six RBIs.

She broke the program's career home run record with her 35th in a February game against Wisconsin and is up to 41 — and counting.

“I have seen all these teams before, and I know what they're about,” Zeremenko said. “With (the other ACC teams) having the majority of the same pitchers, I know what to expect. It's my last go-around, so I want to do something special.”

While Aprile recognizes Zeremenko's value, she stopped short of saying as “G” goes, so go the Panthers. Juniors Alexis Solak (.290), Taylor Myers (.287) and Gray (.280) and freshman Hunter Levesque (.278), with a combined eight HRs and 48 RBIs, give Pitt consistency throughout the lineup.

The pitching staff also has stabilized. Senior Kayla Harris went 9-8 with a 4.06 ERA last season but is 6-1 with a 1.98 ERA, and her .252 opponent batting average is a career-best.

Junior Sarah Dawson burst onto the scene as a freshman by throwing the first perfect game (five innings) in program history but last season was involved in only five decisions (2-3) and posted a 4.27 ERA. She is 9-7 with a 2.53 ERA, and opponents are hitting .254 against her compared to .354 in '17.

“Kayla, you can see her confidence is a lot higher,” Zeremenko said. “She's in a zone right now and just trusting herself a lot more.

“Sarah is embracing the type of pitcher she is. She's someone who can hit a perfect spot. She's been working hitters and making the right pitches.”

After a series with Duke over Easter weekend, the Panthers ramp up to their biggest test: April 6-8 at Florida State, owner of 15 ACC titles, including the past four. Since Pitt arrived in the ACC, it is 0-12 against the Seminoles.

While no one in the Pitt clubhouse is looking too far ahead, it's no secret a good showing against FSU could signal the Panthers' arrival as a legitimate conference title contender.

“We just have to do the same things we've been doing,” Aprile said. “You have to go in there and be loose and resilient. I think we can compete with them. We're doing a lot of things well.”

Added Gray: “I think everyone's goal is to win an ACC championship, and we want to let everyone know that we're here to be a top team in the ACC.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.