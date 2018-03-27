Pitt hires Duke assistant Jeff Capel as new basketball coach

Pitt hired Jeff Capel as its new basketball coach, the school announced early Tuesday afternoon. Capel, a former Duke player and longtime assistant, has nine years of head coaching experience at VCU and Oklahoma.

The deal is for seven years, according to 247Sports.com. Capel is expected to be formally introduced at a news conference mid-day Wednesday.

"I am honored to be named the head coach of the University of Pittsburgh men's basketball program," Capel said in a school-issued release. "Pitt has a great tradition of success and I look forward to putting together a staff and team that will enable us to build on that tradition. As a lifelong Steelers fan, I know Pittsburgh as the 'City of Champions' and our goal from day one will be to recruit, coach and develop champions on the court, in the classroom and in the community."

Capel owns a 175-110 record as a head coach at VCU and Oklahoma with three NCAA Tournament appearances, taking OU to the Elite Eight in 2008. He guided Duke for seven games during the 2016-17 season when Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski was out because of back surgery, going 4-3.

Still only 43 years old, Capel most recently held the title of "associate head coach" at Duke. He was named head coach at VCU in 2002 at age 27 – the youngest in the country at the time – and took the Oklahoma job four years later at 31.

His departure from Oklahoma, though, came under the specter of NCAA sanctions levied on the program within months of Capel's firing in 2011. The NCAA said its findings included unethical conduct by Capel assistant Oronde Taliafero, extra benefits, preferential treatment and ineligible participation; Capel was not personally implicated by the NCAA.

After the 2009 Elite Eight appearance, Oklahoma went 9-23 in the Big 12 during Capel's final two seasons – officially, 5-23 because all of the Sooners' 2009-10 victories were vacated by the NCAA.

Capel was an assistant on the 2015 Duke national championship team and 2017 ACC tournament champion team. According to the Pitt release, he's responsible for recruiting 19 McDonald's All Americans to Duke and helped that program sign a top-two national class in each of the past five years.

Capel also recruited future NBA star Blake Griffin to Oklahoma.

"Coach Capel is a high-energy leader committed to being a part of our university and the city of Pittsburgh," Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said in a released statement. "He has a tremendous basketball pedigree and a strong track record of recruiting, developing and mentoring high-quality student-athletes. His relentless work ethic, passion for the game and clear vision of how to build a program capable of competing at the highest levels in the ACC and on the national stage are impressive."

Capel takes over a program that lost all 19 of its ACC games last season and soon after it ended fired coach Kevin Stallings. The Panthers went 24-41 and 4-32 in conference play in two seasons under Stallings after longtime coach Jamie Dixon was allowed to leave for his alma mater, TCU.

Eight Pitt players received a release from their scholarships last week in the wake of the Stallings' firing and their unhappiness with that decision. None had signed with any other program; it is fairly routine for players to explore their options after a coaching change.

Posts to the Twitter accounts of Pitt starters Jared Wilson-Frame and Shamiel Stevenson suggest that each will stay with the program. Each also retweeted messages announcing the Capel hire.

Wilson-Frame, a rising senior swing man, led Pitt in scoring at 13.0 points and was second in rebounds at 3.5 per game last season. Not counting senior Ryan Luther – who played in only 10 games before injury – Stevenson, a freshman swingman, was the team's leading rebounder (4.4 per game) and was fourth in points (8.5).

Capel's hiring comes after a search of almost three weeks. Pitt was connected to several candidates, most notably former Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley. Hurley turned down what was reportedly a more lucrative offer from Pitt in favor of taking over at Connecticut.

Pitt had made the NCAA tournament in 13 of the 15 seasons prior to Dixon's departure – the first two when Dixon was an assistant under Ben Howland and then 11 of 13 years with Dixon in charge. Howland left for UCLA and is now the coach at Mississippi State.

But the Panthers were trending downward since moving from the Big East to the ACC in 2013; they have not had a winning conference record since that 2013-14 debut ACC season (they'd been over .500 in 11 of their final 12 seasons in the Big East). Even in the two seasons the Panthers made the NCAA's out of the ACC, their seedings (Nos. 9 and 10 in 2014 and 2016, respectively) were two of the three worst tournament seedings of the Howland/Dixon era.

"My lifelong journey around the game of basketball has taught me to surround yourself with great people that you believe in," Capel said in the Pitt release. "My meetings with Director of Athletics Heather Lyke and Chancellor (Patrick) Gallagher made a huge impact in the decision process. I was thoroughly impressed with their vision for the University of Pittsburgh, the athletic department and our program. I look forward to building outstanding relationships with the leadership team at Pitt as well as with the numerous individuals who will help shape our program."

With his four years of playing and eight years of coaching in the ACC, Capel could help Pitt better adjust to its conference. Other than his stint at Oklahoma, Capel has lived, played and coached in the Mid-Atlantic region his entire life.

Capel's father, Jeff II, was a college head coach for 12 years in the region: Fayetteville State, North Carolina A&T and Old Dominion, the latter where he gave Capel III his first coaching job as a 25-year-old assistant in 2000.

A standout prep performer, Capel was named the 1993 North Carolina High School Player of the Year after leading Fayetteville South View to a 31-1 record and a state championship.

He made an immediate impact at Duke and was a four-year starter for the Blue Devils, leading the team to 83 wins and a trip to the 1994 national championship game. He racked up 1,601 points, 433 assists and 220 three-point field goals, finishing among Duke's career leaders in minutes played, three-pointers made, three-point field goal percentage and assists.

Capel served as a team captain in both 1996 and 1997, and earned third-team All-ACC accolades as a junior in 1996.

"Duke University and Coach K have had a profound impact on my life," Capel said. "I have learned so much about myself, first as a player and then as a coach but most importantly as a man during my time in Durham. The values I have learned from Coach K, his family and his teams will continue to have a significant impact on my career as I look to build on a great tradition here at Pitt."

Following his collegiate career, Capel played professionally for two years. He spent the 1997-98 season with the CBA's Grand Rapids Hoops. In 1999-00, he played in France before returning to Grand Rapids.

Capel graduated from Duke with a B.A. in history in 1997. He and his wife, Kanika, married in 2003. They have two daughters, Cameron and Sydney, and a son, Elijah.

Jerry DiPaola and Chris Adamski are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach them at jdipaola@tribweb.com and cadamski@tribweb.com.