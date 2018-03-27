Pitt tight end Chris Clark stepping away from program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tight end Chris Clark has taken a step away from the Pitt program, coach Pat Narduzzi said after spring practice Tuesday.

Narduzzi characterized the situation as personal and family-related and left the door open for Clark to return to the Panthers before the 2018 season begins.

Clark's absence leaves three tight ends on the Pitt roster that combine for one season, nine games and one catch of playing experience—all by true sophomore Tyler Sear.

All three of the tight ends participating in Pitt spring practice were members of the 2017 incoming recruiting class: Sear (Neshannock High School), Grant Carrigan (Pine-Richland) and Charles Reeves (Steubenville, Ohio). Carrigan and Reeves redshirted last season.

Clark remains on Pitt's official roster. A former five-star recruit, he played his freshman season at UCLA before transferring to Pitt after he had originally announced his intention to transfer to Syracuse.

He had 16 catches for 122 yards and one touchdown in his only playing time for Pitt (2017).

A 6-foot-6, 260-pound native of Ridgewood, N.J., Clark has not been spotted at spring practice for more than a week during the times the media is permitted to view workouts.

Narduzzi did not rule out seeking a veteran graduate transfer tight end before the season begins, but he did downplay that possibility and expressed satisfaction with the composition of the tight end position group now.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.