Timeline: Tracking the career of new Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

1993: Capel was named the 1993 North Carolina High School Player of the Year after leading Fayetteville South View to a 31-1 record and state championship.

1993-97: Four-year starter at Duke, leading team to 83 victories and trip to the 1994 national championship game. Scored 1,601 points, team captain 1996 and '97 and third-team All-ACC in '96. Graduated from Duke with a B.A. in history in '97.

1997-98: Played professionally for the Continental Basketball Association's Grand Rapids Hoops.

1999-2000: Played in France before returning to Grand Rapids.

2000-2001: Began coaching career as an assistant to his father, Jeff Capel II, at Old Dominion.

2001: Joined staff at VCU as an assistant coach.

2002: Promoted to head coach at VCU, making him, at the time, the youngest head coach in Division I men's basketball, 27.

2004: Guided VCU to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996. Compiled 79-41 record in four years

2006-2011: Named head coach at Oklahoma on April 11, 2006, led Sooners to 96-69 record and two NCAA Tournament berths, including an Elite Eight run in 2009 with National Player of the Year and future NBA No. 1 overall selection Blake Griffin (right).

2007: Signs Fort Worth, Texas, guard Willie Warren, a future McDonald's All-American.

2008: After victory at Oklahoma State in March, ESPN behind-the-scenes video captures Capel telling players, “Let's hit the showers and get the hell out of this hellhole.”

2009: Sooners reach the Elite Eight for the first time in six seasons with a 84-71 win over Syracuse in Memphis, Tenn. After 72-60 Regional Final loss to North Carolina, Sooners finish 30-6. Capel agrees to a contract extension, saying, “OU is not a steppingstone job. It's a really, really good job.”

2009: OU regents approve Capel's 43-percent pay raise, boosting his annual compensation to $1.5 million.

2010: After several players go to the NBA early, Capel bars players from locker room and from wearing any Oklahoma gear in January. Said player Willie Warren: “He's taken the locker room away from us because we're not playing like an Oklahoma team, so we don't deserve to be in the Oklahoma locker room.”

2010: Oklahoma ends the season with a nine-game losing streak and an 81-67 loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament. It marks their first losing season in 29 years.

2010: An investigation by The Oklahoman and Tulsa World reveals former Oklahoma assistant basketball coach Oronde Taliaferro exchanged at least 41 phone calls and 25 text messages over a 10-month period with a Tampa financial adviser, who reportedly wired $3,000 into the bank account of former OU forward Tiny Gallon. Taliaferro resigns in April.

2011: Oklahoma finishes 14-18, recording back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1967. Capel fired March 14.

2011-2018: In six seasons on the Duke coaching staff, Capel helps Blue Devils win a national championship in 2015 and the 2017 ACC Tournament. During the 2016-17 season, he served as acting head coach for seven games after coach Mike Krzyzewski's back surgery. Capel led Duke to a 4-3 record.

March 27, 2018: Hired as head basketball coach at Pitt.